U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,788.25
    +8.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,492.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,927.50
    +37.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.20
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.00
    -0.61 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.80
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.50
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0088 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6350
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,748.60
    -498.91 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +8.48 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,331.44
    -3.40 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 4 November 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial-reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories