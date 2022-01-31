U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.25
    +11.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,614.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,540.00
    +107.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.61
    +0.79 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.98
    -2.51 (-8.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,142.34
    -950.41 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.27
    +7.82 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.46
    +22.39 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 28 January 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments


