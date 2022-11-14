U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.25
    -18.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,656.00
    -107.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,764.00
    -84.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.10
    -10.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    -0.92 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    -10.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0301
    -0.0055 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    +0.78 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1775
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2990
    +1.5440 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,721.21
    +177.35 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.36
    -6.77 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.81
    +29.77 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 11 November 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial-reporting/prepayments/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Poised to Drop on Monday

    The Census Bureau releases its October retail sales report on Wednesday, and the Conference Board releases its October Leading Economic Index on Friday.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Bahamas Regulators Interview FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Say They Didn't Authorize Prioritizing Local Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by police and regulators in the Bahamas. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX’s move to allow withdrawals for residents in the Bahamas was questioned by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). However, the commission said in a statement that it hadn’t “directed, authorized or suggested” the prioritization of local withdrawals by FTX Digital Markets Ltd. The SCB added that it "does not condone the preferential t

  • Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Apple, Intel, and 2 More Big Stocks

    Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed the third-quarter moves in a filing with the SEC.

  • Chinese Stocks Storm Into Bull Market on Covid, Property Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- November’s stellar rebound in Chinese stocks got another fillip on Monday as plans for a sweeping rescue package to bail out developers sent property stocks rallying.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]

  • Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over

    The demise and bankruptcy of crypto brokerage FTX will not be the last downfall in the industry, Binance's CEO predicts.

  • Bearish Bets: A Chip Giant and 2 Other Stocks You Should Think About Shorting

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Ray Dalio, Founder of Hedge Fund Giant Bridgewater, Sees More Pain Ahead

    The founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates sees more financial and economic challenges ahead as the era of free money ends.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Are the stars realigning? An unexpectedly good news in the October inflation print gave the markets a boost in the Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The S&P finished the week with a 6%, and moderated its year-to-date loss to 16%. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing alway

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Easing Covid Curbs

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist

    My favorites are companies that pay high dividend yields that they've been able to grow steadily over time. Three ultra-high-yielders that I've been buying hand-over-fist this year are Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Oil Dividends Are Falling. Is It a Sign It's Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

    Oil companies have paid out a gusher of dividends this year. Many companies instituted fixed-plus-variable dividend strategies to return more of their free cash flow to shareholders over the past year. With oil prices topping $100 a barrel earlier this year, it boosted their free cash flow, allowing them to pay increasingly larger dividends.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by taking the...