U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,555.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,365.75
    +24.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.60
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.52
    +0.76 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +1.12 (+7.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    +0.2360 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,679.38
    +1,746.61 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.84
    +22.29 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






25 October 2021


Company Announcement No 90/2021

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 22 October 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Alibaba’s Value Drop Tops The World One Year After Ma’s Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft Lead 7 Key Earnings, Tesla Rolls Back FSD Beta; Will Trump Stock DWAC Keep Rising?

    Here's how to handle peak earnings week. Can Trump SPAC stock DWAC keep rising? Tesla rolls back FSD Beta 10.3.

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • American Airlines Earnings: More Underperformance

    The company reported the biggest loss of any U.S. airline last quarter and is on pace to post even weaker results for the fourth quarter.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Dividend Will Be US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield...

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now. The technology sector remains an attractive investment avenue for investors around the globe, whether they […]

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • HSBC announces $2bn share buyback as profit surges 74%

    The bank's profit after tax was up $2.2bn to $4.2bn and reported profit before tax was up $2.3bn to $5.4bn for the third quarter.