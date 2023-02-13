U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,364.00
    +17.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    -0.91 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    +0.83 (+4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4650
    +1.0270 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,579.48
    -261.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.77
    -8.86 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.98
    +19.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






13 February 2023

 

Company Announcement No 12/2023

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 10 February 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Recommended Stories