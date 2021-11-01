U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






1 November 2021

Company Announcement No 92/2021

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 29 October 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


