U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.25
    -34.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,744.00
    -218.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,482.50
    -141.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.00
    -17.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.90
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.91 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0900
    +0.9400 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,855.12
    -531.38 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.07
    -11.79 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,827.77
    -74.03 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






6 February 2023

 

Company Announcement No 10/2023

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 3 February 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The first step to successful investing is to know your target companies inside and out. Then you can take advantage of opportunities others might miss.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall on Fed Outlook; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures retreated as an unexpectedly strong US jobs report raised the prospect of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Concern over US-China geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from Beijing

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are 3 assets he trusts amid major market uncertainty

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Recent Buys

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio and his recent buys. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s 5 Recent Buys. American business tycoon, entrepreneur, and investor Warren Edward Buffett presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. He […]

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: U.S.-China Tensions Deflate Chinese Stocks

    Chinese stocks have rebounded as easing Covid curbs revive economic hopes, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Signals It's No Bear Run, But Don't Get Complacent

    The market has signaled it's no bear rally. But has a pullback already begun? A jury found Tesla CEO Elon Musk not liable for 2018 "funding secured" tweets.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 23.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media company has been in the limelight since joining a slew of big tech companies in announcing widespread layoffs amounting to 13% of its workforce back in November. There were several reasons for investors to feel more optimistic last month.

  • Capital Allocation Trends At NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Aren't Ideal

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Altria's bottom line beat suggested that its traditional tactics of raising prices, cutting costs, and buying back shares still enabled it to squeeze out higher earnings per share as declining smoking rates throttled its shipments.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Sells Alibaba, TSMC, and MGM Stock. It Bought Harley-Davidson.

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund cut stakes in Alibaba, Taiwan Semiconductor, and MGM in the third quarter. It doubled down on Harley-Davidson.