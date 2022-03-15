U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Preqin Ranks Blockchain Fund Managed by Blockchain Coinvestors as Top Performing VC Fund-of-Funds in its Category

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading blockchain venture fund of funds and coinvestment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain enterprises and projects, including 30+ blockchain unicorns, today announced a fund managed by its partners has been ranked number 1 by Preqin (Top ranked 2019 vintage fund-of-funds in the less than $99m AUM category based on Q3 2021 data).

Preqin is a privately-held London-based investment data company that provides financial data and information on the alternative assets market, as well as tools to support investment in alternatives. More than 170,000 investment professionals rely upon Preqin to understand performance and stay informed.

"The speed at which the blockchain ecosystem is moving is truly astounding," said Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner of Blockchain Coinvestors. "The rapid accretion of value in the blockchain sector is unprecedented and is showing no signs of slowing down."

"It will be decades before all of the world's financial infrastructure has been migrated to digital monies, commodities and assets," said Alison Davis Co-founder and Managing Partner. At Blockchain Coinvestors we are focused on backing the blockchain companies and projects that are enabling this transition to a global digital economy."

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Launched in 2014, Blockchain Coinvestors goal is to provide broad coverage of the emerging unicorns and fastest growth blockchain companies and crypto projects. The strategy is now in its 8th year and has to date invested in more than 30 pure play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of 300+ blockchain and crypto projects including 30+ blockchain unicorns. Our funds rank in the top decile amongst all funds in their respective categories on Preqin. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in Grand Cayman, London, New York, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm, was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle.

Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

Media Contact
Matt Yemma
Peaks Strategies
myemma@peaksstrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preqin-ranks-blockchain-fund-managed-by-blockchain-coinvestors-as-top-performing-vc-fund-of-funds-in-its-category-301503037.html

SOURCE Blockchain Coinvestors

