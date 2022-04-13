U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Presale Opens for WinWinCoins Indigenous Token, 2WC

·3 min read

There couldn't be better news for the ICO investors as WinWinCoins' native token, 2WC, is now available for purchase.

PARIS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWinCoins, a committed crypto initiative, has gladly declared that the presale of their native utility tokens, 2WC is live. In the realm where newbies lose their funds by investing in crypto trading (without having the market knowledge), WinWinCoins is a phenomenal project that will help them to win all the trades. It offers the holders of the 2WC tokens a series of pioneering utilities, excellent rewards, and exclusive benefits. It stands as a powering unit for the whole platform, and a total supply of 40 billion tokens is allocated for the presale round.

WinWinCoins is a treat for beginners and crypto traders in the market as it assists them with artificial intelligence-based trading robots. These robots will buy, sell, and trade crypto assets efficiently on behalf of users by precisely understanding the graphs. The participants have to customize their requirements in the application to give the bots a hint to perform the orders. And all they need to do is just sit back and relax to watch their money growing in their wallet from the profits earned through crypto trading.

The traders can prefer the bots of their choice to turn their crypto dreams into reality. Each robot will have its own ranks and grades depending on the risk and performance of the bots. A small commission fee will be allocated to the robots for all the successful trades performed by them. The platform will also have a performance pool, in which the funds will be used by the academy trading robots. The most successful bots will be rewarded on a yearly basis, and redistribution will be made among all the holders of the platform.

"We wish to increase the adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide and are glad to do that by offering groundbreaking AI-based trading robots," says Badreddine SLIME CEO & FOUNDER. The primary benefits of the platform include Unified Trading Solutions, where AI-based robots are the best solution for beginners and professionals who practice social copy trading; Powerful and Easy-to-Use Ability, in which the bots can be easily integrated on third-party platforms; Reliable and Stable Ecosystem, where a seamless and hassle-free crypto trading experience is guaranteed.

The operations and services of the platform are further strengthened by their native token, 2WC. It is a BEP-20 standard token (also an ERC-20 bridge available) built on the robust Binance Smart Chain network. The token acts as an imperative mode of payment to avail of all the services offered by WinWinCoins. Out of all, staking functionality is an impressive utility of the 2WC tokens as it aids holders in reaping splendid passive incomes. Also, the owners of the coin gain access to claim exciting rewards. 2WC follows an interesting token burning mechanism, which significantly contributes to the rise in value overall.

The early adopters will have the maximum benefit as the price of the tokens will be very less when compared to the subsequent rounds. No more losses in crypto trading. With WinWinCoins, everyone will win.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presale-opens-for-winwincoins-indigenous-token-2wc-301523945.html

SOURCE WinWinCoins

