New preschool, Trio Explorers, opens in Oshkosh. An open house is Jan. 31.

Justin Marville, Oshkosh Northwestern
·1 min read
Preschool Trio Explorers is now open.
OSHKOSH ― Parents will have yet another child care option in the community.

Oshkosh preschool Trio Explorers is now open and accepting applications for children ages 2-5.

At 1760 W. Seventh Ave., Trio Explorers will serve students with all learning needs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“We saw a need in the community for quality day care with a strong educational focus, and we welcome the opportunity to address that need,” said clinical director of Trio Explorers, Kimberly Nichols-Green.

According to the school’s news release, Trio Explorers uses a guided discovery model that values the importance of movement and play in establishing lifelong learning, social skills, and academic accountability for long-term school success.

Interested parties are asked to attend an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31, when visitors can meet staff and tour the facility.

For more information, call 920-267-8350 or visit triolearning.com/young-explorer.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: New Oshkosh daycare, preschool Trio Explorers opens on Seventh Avenue

