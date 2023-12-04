Prescient Therapeutics' (ASX:PTX) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock pops 35% this past week

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX), which is up 54%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 4.6% (not including dividends).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

With just AU$2,428,123 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Prescient Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, they may be hoping that Prescient Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Prescient Therapeutics has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, Prescient Therapeutics could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$20m. This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. And given that the share price has shot up 122% per year, over 3 years , it's fair to say investors are liking management's vision for the future. You can see in the image below, how Prescient Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

Prescient Therapeutics shareholders are down 32% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Prescient Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Prescient Therapeutics (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

