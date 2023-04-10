The Prescott Companies Partner With Youth Assistance Coalition In Support Of Dreams For Change

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services throughout the greater San Diego, Carlsbad, and Chula Vista areas, recently partnered with the Youth Assistance Coalition to serve a hot meal to individuals living out of their vehicles. In addition to providing a meal, TPC team members also put together hygiene bags containing toiletries and other essential items to help make daily life a bit easier for those in need. It was the company’s way of helping unite others around a common cause while giving back to residents of the communities that its team members serve and call home.

Dreams for Change was founded in May 2009 by Dr. Teresa Smith to serve the needs of families and individuals who were struggling as a result of the recession’s economic downturn. Since then, it has pioneered countless cost-effective interventions that stabilize the lives of thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness and other low-income individuals. Dreams for Change continues to adapt and evolve to directly confront the systematic nature of poverty.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

“Individuals and families without a home require as much help as we can provide them,” said The Prescott Companies Branch President Paola Scrimsher, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “You gain a very unique sense of purpose when helping others in need, which positively influences how team members interact with one another and serve our community partners.”

