U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.10
    +42.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,251.76
    +182.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.60
    +21.45 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +3.14 (+4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +23.20 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.74
    +1,141.50 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.71
    +20.29 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

The Prescott Companies’ Robert Kelly Elected to Community Associations Institute’s Board of Directors

Associa
·2 min read

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies vice president Robert Kelly, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, was elected to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) San Diego Chapter board of directors for 2022.

Mr. Kelley currently serves as vice president of the San Diego Inland Division of The Prescott Companies, where he heads a team of 16 employees serving more than 60 client accounts. He joined the company in 2017 as a general manager before transitioning to the leadership team in 2020. Mr. Kelly has worked in the common interest development industry since 2007 and started his career as a concierge for The Panorama Towers in Las Vegas.

CAI San Diego provides resources, tools, and education to community association leaders, professional managers, association management companies and other professionals who provide products and services to community associations in the San Diego area.

“Robert has consistently demonstrated a passion for the advancement of the community management industry, beyond his duties serving our client portfolio,” said Jessica Williams CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, The Prescott Companies president. “Serving on the board of directors for the CAI San Diego chapter is the perfect opportunity for him to apply that passion and his expertise as an industry volunteer. We look forward to watching him continue to advocate for industry stakeholders in this way.”

Mr. Kelly holds a California Real Estate License and a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). In addition, he holds an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI), and a Certified Community Association Manger (CCAM®) designation from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • China Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Factories, Ports in Latest Knock to Supply Chains

    Toyota, Samsung and Volkswagen are among companies with production affected as economists warn of more challenging bottlenecks ahead.

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Meta delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for returning workers

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms has delayed its U.S. office reopening date and mandated COVID-19 booster shots for employees returning to office, joining the growing list of companies revamping reopening plans as Omicron surges. For employees who opt to work from office, the reopening date has been delayed to March 28 from the earlier plan of Jan. 31, the tech giant said on Monday. Meta currently requires all its U.S. employees coming to office to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Starbucks workers tally second union vote victory after ruling

    Starbucks (SBUX) baristas in upstate New York became the second store to unionize, both in the Buffalo area, adding momentum to an emerging effort for national recognition.

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a 2-month high on fading omicron worries, tight supplies

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish in about two months on expectations the omicron variant won't derail demand in the face of tight supplies.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • Omicron Pushes Hong Kong’s Import Supply Chain to Brink of Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronNot only will new social distancing curbs crimp revenue for retail

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

    VF Corp. confirmed Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire this year.

  • Yale, Georgetown, Other Top Schools Illegally Collude to Limit Student Financial Aid, Lawsuit Alleges

    A new federal suit alleging antitrust violations adds to continuing efforts to change college admissions practices.

  • Costa Rica hydro plant gets new lease on life from crypto mining

    A small river in the middle of coffee plantations, sugar cane fields and a forest provides energy to a hydroelectric power plant in Costa Rica that feeds hundreds of computers wired up to the cryptocurrency mining business. The plant was forced to reinvent itself after 30 years because the government stopped buying electricity during the pandemic due to surplus power supply in the Central American country, where the state has a monopoly on energy distribution. "We had to pause activity for nine months, and exactly one year ago I heard about Bitcoin, blockchain and digital mining," said Eduardo Kooper, president of the family business that owns the 60-hectare farm Data Center CR and the plant.

  • You have more access to your 401(k) than you think — and that’s not always a good thing

    When policy makers consider leakages from 401(k) plans, they must balance two conflicting goals: 1) keeping tax-favored savings in the plan so that funds are available at retirement; and allowing access to participants who need their money, which can encourage greater participation and larger contributions. Hardship withdrawals: Participants can withdraw funds for an “immediate and heavy financial need,” which includes medical care; postsecondary education; and buying, repairing, or avoiding foreclosure on a house. Hardship withdrawals generally are subject to income tax, a 10% penalty tax, and 20% withholding for income taxes.

  • Broistas Go Public: Hear From CEO of Dutch Bros in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) to discuss […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks To Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Pilot training and simulator company CAE (NYSE: CAE), design software expert Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and machine vision leader Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) are very different companies. However, they all have one significant thing in common: their shares are down sharply in recent months.

  • People Are Sharing Signs Of A Toxic Workplace You Can Spot On Your First Day, And It's Useful AF

    Pro tip: Work should not COST anything for you.View Entire Post ›

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.