"My Prescription for Life" Goes into 2nd Printing for Dr. Alvin Pettle and Health Advance Inc

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com announces the 2nd printing of its lead scientist's book, "My Prescription for Life", by Dr. Alvin Pettle. Health Advance and Dr. Pettle are in professional collaboration for the launch of immune boosting nutraceuticals and other solutions developed by Dr. Pettle for the personal health sector. These solutions draw upon decades of unique clinical experience, and embody the gratitude of thousands of patients. Health Advance Inc is organizing the launch of these proprietary solutions.

"My Prescription for Life" combines actionable advice to readers in their quest for personal wellness, and delivers special human insights garnered over decades of dedicated medical practice. Astute observations by Dr Pettle have converged over the years to reveal enduring truths of healthful living. Dr Pettle's findings have gained a high score of reader approval in new surveys conducted by publisher Workbook Press of Nevada. This second printing will include outreach to international readers.

Health Advance announced on October 12th that it is preparing for the trial production of an immune boosting supplement product range as the first phase of multi-faceted cooperation with Dr. Pettle to release proprietary solutions. Additional products will also address reproductive health and sexual function, with particular emphasis on female sexual pleasure and comfort. Patient feedback has affirmed high satisfaction and interest.

Dr. Alvin Pettle leads Health Advance Inc's initiative to launch new proprietary health solutions in both the prescription and non-prescription marketplace. These solutions range from treatment of lingering viral infections to female sexual health and pleasure. His book entitled "My Prescription for Life" is going into second printing based on high reader satisfaction scores in publisher surveys.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. Health Advance is a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a separate subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages with de-alcoholized bases, starting in New York State, in 2022, where the company first received appropriate licensing. Health Advance is also commencing personal health product development and marketing. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in cooperation with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation and subject matter experts in a number of fields.

