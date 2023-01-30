U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.25
    -31.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,899.00
    -147.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,089.25
    -133.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.40
    -17.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    -1.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +1.05 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1640
    +0.3600 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,086.57
    -465.52 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.49
    +5.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.84
    -0.31 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Prescriptive analytics market size to increase by USD 10.68 billion: North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prescriptive Analytics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.84% and register an incremental growth of USD 10.68 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prescriptive Analytics Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prescriptive Analytics Market

Regional Analysis

By region, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for prescriptive analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Company Profiles

The prescriptive analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Alteryx Inc: The company offers prescriptive analytics platforms such as Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform which automates analytics and data science, is embedded with intelligent decisions and empowers to deliver faster, better business outcomes.

  • International Business Machines Corp: The company offers such prescriptive analytics tools which improve operations, manage resources more efficiently and mitigate risks.

  • Koch Industries Inc: The company offers prescriptive analytics tools such as Birst Advanced analytics which comprise business intelligence, artificial intelligence, process intelligence, predictive insight on talent, and location-based intelligence capabilities.

  • Microsoft Corp: The company offers prescriptive analytics platforms such as Azure and PowerBI to help customers optimize their businesses end-to-end and enhance visualization.

  • RapidMiner Inc: The company offers prescriptive analytics tools which enable the application of mathematical and computational sciences and suggests decision options to take advantage of the results of descriptive and predictive analytics.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Sisense Inc.

  • Talend SA

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for predictive analytics, the growing availability and complexity of data, and the growing need to improve business efficiency. However, data privacy and regulations are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By solution, the market is segmented into services and products. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Electronic Health Records Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The electronic health records market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 12.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 32.27 billion. The government initiatives supporting EHR adoption are notably driving the electronic health records market growth, although factors such as rising data security and privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

Edge Computing Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The edge computing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,928.42 million. The rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision-making is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as competition from low-cost centralized and general-purpose computing infrastructure may impede the market growth

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this prescriptive analytics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the prescriptive analytics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the prescriptive analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the prescriptive analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of prescriptive analytics market vendors

Prescriptive Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alteryx Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and Talend SA

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Solution

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Product - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • RapidMiner Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Sisense Inc.

  • Talend SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Dental Equipment Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Dental Equipment Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescriptive-analytics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-10-68-billion-north-america-will-account-for-45-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301732281.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Computer Chip Wars: How AMD Ended Intel's Market Dominance

    Intel has ruled the market for central processing units since the 1980s. But rival AMD overtook Intel in market value last year, thanks in part to an expensive bet on chip design. WSJ’s Asa Fitch explains the companies’ battle for the brains of your computer.

  • SoFi stock pops as earnings bring ‘major positives’ on profits and growth

    SoFi shares were rallying in premarket action Monday after the digital financial services company exceeded expectations with its latest earnings

  • Apple set to report earnings amid wave of tech layoffs

    A preview of Apple's quarterly earnings report as investors watch closely for signs of life from the tech sector.

  • Tesla stock: JP Morgan note pours cold water on sizzling rally

    Time for a long overdue breather in Tesla's stock?

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

    Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market for Paxlovid before the strict infection-control policy was lifted, but Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has since distributed millions of Paxlovid treatment courses there through a deal with China's Meheco. Talks between Pfizer and China's government health insurer bogged down over price, and the drug is only covered by China's broad healthcare insurance plan until late March.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks You Never Knew Warren Buffett Owns

    Since the mid-1960s, Warren Buffett has shown Wall Street that he knows a thing or two about investing. In the roughly 57 years he's spent as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $685 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of more than 3,800,000%, through Jan. 25, 2023. Thanks to required quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity is relatively easy.

  • China E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Falls After Reports of Move to Singapore

    Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba (ticker: HK:9988) is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, according to the reports, which could become its global headquarters. The Sina Financial news site reported that the company denied the speculation and its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsShares of most Adani firms slum

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Bilibili, Novo Nordisk in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Lucid, Alibaba, SoFi, and More

    Tesla trades lower after rising about 33% last week. Alibaba shares slump after a report says the company was moving its headquarters to Singapore; Alibaba denies the speculation.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • 1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Investors should temper expectations, as this company's near-term success is largely out of its control.

  • Historic Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- This time was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsThe memory-chip sector, famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, had changed its ways. A combination of more disciplined management and new markets for its products — including 5G technol

  • Morgan Stanley Says Don’t Buy the Rally as Fed Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors flocking to the equity rally will be disappointed as they’re in direct defiance of the Federal Reserve, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings“Better price action in stocks has started to convince many investor

  • 3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When some stocks fall, it's best to run for the hills. But when others decline, it's a great buying opportunity. The difference ultimately stems from how strong the companies' underlying businesses are.

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the most common myths in investing — but here are 3 realistic ways to make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • 3 Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    Bear markets like the one the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 have been in since March and June of 2022, respectively, make for a harsh investing environment. Its scale is phenomenal, with nearly 1 million clients worldwide.

  • Why Are Alibaba Shares Are Falling Premarket

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares dropped premarket after reports surfaced regarding the company moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, which could become its global headquarters, Barron's reports. A local daily reported that Alibaba denied the speculation and that its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China. The Singapore facility would house regional operations. Alibaba has be