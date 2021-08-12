U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Prescryptive Health Partners with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation on Nationwide Program to Help Fund Diabetes Research

·3 min read

Savings from Prescryptive Health's pharmacy benefits offering will be donated to the foundation as part of a corporate giving initiative

REDMOND, Wash. and MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers by improving the way healthcare is delivered, announced today a partnership with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF). In the innovative partnership, both organizations will work with employer groups to donate the cost savings from Prescryptive's pharmacy benefits plan to DRIF. Typically, Prescryptive's pharmacy benefits clients see up to 40% savings from lower drug prices, smarter plan design, and increased employee engagement.

Prescryptive Health Partners with DRIF to Help Fund Diabetes Research Nationwide
"At Prescryptive, we're challenging the way pharmacy benefits managers make money by bringing transparency to drug pricing," said Chris Blackley, Prescryptive Health CEO. "This commitment lowers healthcare costs and opens up an opportunity to further invest in health outcomes. We are proud to partner with DRIF and support their groundbreaking work by turning those savings into funds for research and patient education."

"This is a natural partnership for us, because of Prescryptive's commitment to transparency and lower drug prices," said Sean Kramer, DRIF CEO. "The company is setting a precedent for how diabetes patients like me get their prescription medications and pay less for them. We're proud to create this partnership to further our research toward a cure through seamless corporate giving that's connected to employee health."

One in 10 Americans has diabetes, and one in three—88 million adults—has prediabetes. The goal of the foundation, one of the world's most respected diabetes organizations, is to support the Diabetes Research Institute in finding a cure.

Prescryptive Health was founded in 2017 with a focus on lowering costs for prescription drugs through a transparent pharmacy benefits model. Early on, the company drove lower insulin costs by contracting directly with manufacturers and passing 100% of the savings on to employers and patients. The partnership with DRIF grew out of this work.

About Prescryptive Health
Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

About the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation
The mission of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now. The Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine leads the world in cure-focused research. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is aggressively working to develop a biological cure by restoring natural insulin production and normalizing blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted islet cells allow patients to live without the need for insulin therapy. Some study participants have maintained insulin independence for more than 10 years. The DRI is now building upon these promising outcomes through its BioHub strategy, a multidisciplinary, three-pronged approach for addressing the major challenges that stand in the way of a cure: eliminate the need for anti-rejection drugs, reset the immune system to block autoimmunity, and develop an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescryptive-health-partners-with-the-diabetes-research-institute-foundation-on-nationwide-program-to-help-fund-diabetes-research-301354535.html

SOURCE Prescryptive Health

