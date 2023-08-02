'Presence of mice in food and on food': See the latest York Co. restaurant inspections

Inspected June 15, 2023

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 801 Baltimore St., Penn Township

Inspection violations:

Personal medication Tylenol, lotion Vaseline, was stored on the same shelf next to food packaging. Corrected

Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the Crab mix, is not being date marked. Corrected.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

No one could be reached for comment.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 1019 Baltimore St., Penn Township

Inspection violations:

The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in the food facility, as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed holes in the cinder block wall in the sales floor area above the mattress and above the entry to the warehouse area. Areas around pipes on the sales floor in the carpet area are open and need to be sealed.

Observed coving missing around the bottom wall of mop sink area (room) in need of repair at this time. This is a repeat violation from 2019.

Back exit door located between employee break room and warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the warehouse and sales floor area due to accumulation of nesting material (carpet batting) and rodent-like droppings throughout (too many to count).

Food facility inspection indicates rodent activity in snack food, dog food, warehouse breakroom, sales floor areas, but facility does have a pest control program. One dead mouse on glueboard in breakroom area, one dead mouse inside rodent trap by exit door in the carpet area, one dead mouse behind pallet by exit door, two dead mice on glueboard in warehouse area by a small black door, one live mouse seen in the dog food/food aisle. Observed food packaging popcorn, cracklin, beef jerky, and chocolate candy with gnaw marks and opened, indicating presence of mice in food and on food.