'Presence of mice in food and on food': See the latest York Co. restaurant inspections
In Compliance
Inspected June 15, 2023
Windy Hill on The Campus, Jackson Township
Dunkin Donuts, Spring Grove.
Brew Vino, Dover Township
Fox Beverage, Dover Township
Inspected June 16, 2023
Wag's Brothers Meats LLC, Dover
The Rollin' Doughnut Co. mobile unit, Heidelberg Township
Smittie's Soft Pretzels Inc., Dover Township
Kona-Ice mobile unit, Peach Bottom Township
Inspected June 20, 2023
VFW Post No. 5265, Spring Grove
Sushi Ya Fusion, Penn Township
Mac Stack mobile unit, North Codorus Township
Inspected June 21, 2023
York Street Treat Inc., Penn Township
Hufnagle's Hotel, Hanover
Eisenhower Diner, Hanover
Inspected June 22, 2023
Snacktown Kitchen mobile unit, Hanover
Inspected June 23, 2023
Treasa's Pizza and Subs, Chanceford Township
St. Davids Lutheran Church, West Manheim Township
Scoops of Satire, Hanover
My Gurl and Me mobile unit, West Manheim Township
Katrina Mexican Restaurant, Penn Township
Gracefull Grounds mobile unit, Lower Chanceford Township
Collinsville Drive-In Inc., Chanceford Township
Inspected June 26, 2023
Walgreens, Springettsbury Township
Vinny's Italian Market, Hanover
Mary Lou Fant Catering, West Manchester Township
Marcello's Pizza, Springettsbury Township
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Springettsbury Township
Hanover 76, Hanover
Denny's Restaurant, Hanover
Inspected June 27, 2023
Victory Athletic Association, Spring Garden Township
Panera Bread, York Township
Otter Creek Campground, Lower Chanceford Township
Grounding, Red Lion
Dunkin Donuts, Dover.
DiFrancesco Meadery, Lower Windsor Township
Inspected June 28, 2023
U-Tote-M, West Manchester Township
Starbucks, Dover Township
Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Manchester Township
Meyers Pumpkin Rolls Unrolled mobile unit, Lower Windsor Township
Mason Dixon Shaved Ice, Shrewsbury Township
Marco's Pizza, York
Eona's Cafe and Baker, Dover.
Jumbo Chinese Restaurant, West Manchester Township
Jim and Nena's, Dover Township
GS Pizza mobile unit, Windsor Township
Dover Township Community Building, Dover Township
Inspected June 29, 2023
South County Brewing Company, York Township
Rutter's, Spring Grove Township
Pho Viet, Penn Township
Inspected June 30, 2023
Three Sons Market Stand, Springettsbury Township
The Bison Farm LLC, Penn Township
Snyder's, Penn Township
McDonalds, Penn Township
Kat's Sweet Shop and Cake Pops by Tisha, Springettsbury Township
Godfrey Bros., Springettsbury Township
Briarwood Golf Club, West Manchester Township
Aunt Lydia's Pretzels, Springettsbury Township
Out of Compliance
Inspected June 20, 2023
Hissho Sushi at Giant, 801 Baltimore St., Penn Township
Inspection violations:
The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the Crab mix, is not being date marked. Corrected.
Personal medication Tylenol, lotion Vaseline, was stored on the same shelf next to food packaging. Corrected
No one could be reached for comment.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 1019 Baltimore St., Penn Township
Inspection violations:
The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in the food facility, as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
Observed holes in the cinder block wall in the sales floor area above the mattress and above the entry to the warehouse area. Areas around pipes on the sales floor in the carpet area are open and need to be sealed.
Observed coving missing around the bottom wall of mop sink area (room) in need of repair at this time. This is a repeat violation from 2019.
Back exit door located between employee break room and warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the warehouse and sales floor area due to accumulation of nesting material (carpet batting) and rodent-like droppings throughout (too many to count).
Food facility inspection indicates rodent activity in snack food, dog food, warehouse breakroom, sales floor areas, but facility does have a pest control program. One dead mouse on glueboard in breakroom area, one dead mouse inside rodent trap by exit door in the carpet area, one dead mouse behind pallet by exit door, two dead mice on glueboard in warehouse area by a small black door, one live mouse seen in the dog food/food aisle. Observed food packaging popcorn, cracklin, beef jerky, and chocolate candy with gnaw marks and opened, indicating presence of mice in food and on food.
Observed sales floor dusty and dirty and in need of cleaning, shelving throughout food area in need of cleaning due to rodent droppings.
A manager was not available to comment.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County restaurant inspections: Who passed and who didn't