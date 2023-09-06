'Present Laughter' opens Sept. 8 at Bemidji Community Theater

Sep. 5—BEMIDJI — On stage and off, Eric Nelson brings hilarity to the Bemidji Community Theater as the company prepares for its season kickoff this week.

Nelson plays the part of Garry Essendine, a self-obsessed light comedy actor, in the Noël Coward comedy "Present Laughter," which opens Friday at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW.

"Eric is so funny," said Vicki Stenerson, who directs the play. "He just keeps the cast in stitches when we're not on stage and he is marvelous in the role."

The story follows Essendine as he prepares to travel for a touring commitment in Africa. Along the way, he has to deal with women who want to seduce him. He also tries to placate both his long-suffering secretary and his wife, cope with a crazed young playwright and overcome his impending midlife crisis.

"I am drawn to plays that have witty dialog," Stenerson said. "A little slapstick is fine, but I think witty dialog is more entertaining. Noël Coward of course is a master of that."

Joining Nelson as lead characters in the 11-member cast are Amanda Klinefelter as his wife Liz, Hannah Fletcher as his secretary, and Shayley Jordan as the wife of his manager.

Klinefelter is making her BCT debut and returning to the stage after taking a break of about 20 years. "This is her big comeback, and she's having so much fun," Stenerson said.

Fletcher is a veteran BCT actor who played Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" in November 2022. "She handles the dry wit so well," Stenerson said. "Her lines are just hilarious."

Stenerson was pleased when Jordan showed up at auditions for "Present Laughter." She had worked with Jordan in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" this past February.

"Immediately I thought she had to play Joanna (the wife of Essendine's manager)," Stenerson recalled.

The cast also includes Jaxon Anderson, Tiffany Barta, Steven Mayer, Hailey Kelly, John McMenimen, Cheryl Rogers and Sharatiin Blake.

Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16, and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 17. Tickets are available online at

bemidjicommunitytheater.com

or at Ken K. Thompson Jewelers and McKenzie Place.

Prices are $15 for adults, $12 for elders and $6 for children. Concierge seating tickets may be purchased online for $25.