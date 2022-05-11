U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Presentation from Bilia’s Capital Markets Day

Bilia AB
·1 min read
  • BILI-A.ST
Bilia AB
Bilia AB

Bilia had yesterday afternoon a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm. Present was representation from institutional investors, financial analysts and media. The Capital Market Day included a strategic and operational update by Per Avander, CEO of Bilia, together with other members of the Group Management. The focus was initiatives within and around the Service Business, electrification and our circular business model, and how they jointly contribute to Bilia’s future.
Attached to this press release, please find the presentation material used at the Capital Markets Day.

Gothenburg, May 11, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachments


