Presentation of Novel Membrane-Based Technology to Purify Bio-Oils and Biodiesel

NEXT-ChemX Corporation
·4 min read
  • CHMX
NEXT-ChemX Corporation
NEXT-ChemX Corporation

  • Chief Scientist Presents at the 2022 American Oil Chemist’s Society Meeting

  • Novel Technology for Membrane–Based Oil & Biodiesel Purification

Austin, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT-ChemX Corporation’s (OTC: CHMX) Chief Scientist, Dr. Nikolai Kocherginsky and Chemical Engineer, Sumukh Metawala, made a presentation entitled “Membrane-Based Oil & Biodiesel Washing” during the 2022 American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting, held May 1-4 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The presentation was based upon patented and proprietary technology assigned to Next-ChemX Corporation. Bio-oils and biodiesel require purification, also known as washing, which can be done with NEXT-ChemX technology in a continuous fast process that does not require mixing. For example, the purified diesel would have the following advantages:

  • No glycerol, potassium methoxide, metals, less color, etc.

  • No mixer/settler or centrifugation used.

  • No water is accumulated in oil.

  • No oil is lost in water.

  • No emulsion formation.

  • No bleaching earth is required.

  • No transmembrane pressure or voltage used.

Therefore energy-saving with a low footprint and much faster economical technology.

According to biodiesel magazine, the current biodiesel production in US is 2.63 billion gallons per year with an additional 2.18 billion gallons per year biodiesel production plants under construction.

The American Oil Chemist’s Society was founded in 1909 and is an international professional organization based in Urbana, Illinois, dedicated to providing the support network for those involved with the science and technology related to fats, oils, surfactants, and other related materials. Membership is near 4,000.

About NEXT-ChemX Corporation

NEXT-ChemX Corporation is an innovative technology company preparing to introduce its proprietary, patented novel Membrane-Based Ion Extraction Technology that is proven to extract very low concentrations of ions from liquid solutions rapidly and with significantly better economy while reducing the harmful impact to the environment using current processes. Our system uses a unique hollow fiber technology to extract lithium directly from brines, leach solutions, or recycled battery solutions. The extraction process is continuous, proven and can be used for a range of metal ions and radioactive ions. In addition, the system performs exceptionally well and more economically when purifying bio-oils and biodiesel. Our unique technology is easily scalable, and we are currently developing a modular extraction plant which would allow for the rapid deployment of an extraction facility and its onsite assembly even in remote and difficult environments.

NEXT-ChemX Corporation, is a Nevada company trading on OTC Markets as “CHMX”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.next-chemx.com

On behalf of the Board of NEXT-ChemX Corporation
Benton Wilcoxon, Chairman and CEO

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Making such forward looking statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You can usually identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “could”, “will,” “should,” “expect,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “potential,” “intend,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently uncertain. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. In spite of the difficulties associated with making forward looking statements, we believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors even though there may be events in the future that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, for a number of reasons including, without limitation, economic, political, access to capital, competition and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. It is not possible for us to predict all of these factors or events. We caution you, therefore, not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update, revise or modify publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in assumptions, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those same or other forward-looking statements in the future.

Contact:
J. Michael Johnson,
President, NEXT-ChemX Corporation
Phone: +1 512 663 2690
email: m.johnson@next-chemx.com


