Presentation of Novel Membrane-Based Technology to Purify Bio-Oils and Biodiesel

Chief Scientist Presents at the 2022 American Oil Chemist’s Society Meeting

Novel Technology for Membrane–Based Oil & Biodiesel Purification

Austin, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT-ChemX Corporation’s (OTC: CHMX) Chief Scientist, Dr. Nikolai Kocherginsky and Chemical Engineer, Sumukh Metawala, made a presentation entitled “Membrane-Based Oil & Biodiesel Washing” during the 2022 American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting, held May 1-4 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The presentation was based upon patented and proprietary technology assigned to Next-ChemX Corporation. Bio-oils and biodiesel require purification, also known as washing, which can be done with NEXT-ChemX technology in a continuous fast process that does not require mixing. For example, the purified diesel would have the following advantages:

No glycerol, potassium methoxide, metals, less color, etc.

No mixer/settler or centrifugation used.

No water is accumulated in oil.

No oil is lost in water.

No emulsion formation.

No bleaching earth is required.

No transmembrane pressure or voltage used.



Therefore energy-saving with a low footprint and much faster economical technology.

According to biodiesel magazine, the current biodiesel production in US is 2.63 billion gallons per year with an additional 2.18 billion gallons per year biodiesel production plants under construction.

The American Oil Chemist’s Society was founded in 1909 and is an international professional organization based in Urbana, Illinois, dedicated to providing the support network for those involved with the science and technology related to fats, oils, surfactants, and other related materials. Membership is near 4,000.

About NEXT-ChemX Corporation

NEXT-ChemX Corporation is an innovative technology company preparing to introduce its proprietary, patented novel Membrane-Based Ion Extraction Technology that is proven to extract very low concentrations of ions from liquid solutions rapidly and with significantly better economy while reducing the harmful impact to the environment using current processes. Our system uses a unique hollow fiber technology to extract lithium directly from brines, leach solutions, or recycled battery solutions. The extraction process is continuous, proven and can be used for a range of metal ions and radioactive ions. In addition, the system performs exceptionally well and more economically when purifying bio-oils and biodiesel. Our unique technology is easily scalable, and we are currently developing a modular extraction plant which would allow for the rapid deployment of an extraction facility and its onsite assembly even in remote and difficult environments.

