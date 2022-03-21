U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Presently grossing nearly half of the Revenue through US, Germany and China, Endodontic Devices Manufacturers Expecting a Full Face Smile through Targeting Other Countries, Assesses Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Endodontic Devices Market Analysis by Type (Instruments [Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Endodontic Lasers], Endodontic Consumables [Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, Obturation], by End User, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Endodontic Devices market revenues were estimated at US$1.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach valuation of US$ 2.6 Bn. The aggregate revenue from US, Germany and China in 2021 was held at nearly US$ 700 Mn.

With the onset of Covid-19, the dental healthcare in general and endodontic device players in specific started to face a few hurdles which were addressed by American Dental Association. The American Dental Association issued a policy that limited dental treatment to emergencies only and reduced the frequency of routine check-ups and follow-up sessions.

Endodontic Devices Market Report Scope

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Key Regions Covered


• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA

Key Market Segments Covered


• Type
• End user
• Region

Key Companies Profiled


• Danaher
• Dentsply Sirona
• FKG Dentaire
• Ultradent Products Inc
• Ivoclar Vivadent AG
• Septodont
• COLTENE
• Micro-Mega
• Brasseler Holdings LLC
• DiaDent Group International

Get an Idea about the Offerings of Our Endodontic Devices Market Report from this Brochure at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7188

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Endodontic Devices market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2022.

  • Dental clinics which accounted for highest revenue of endodontic device, is projected to garner a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022 – 2032.

  • Among endodontic devices types, the instruments category increased at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

  • By 2032, the endodontic device market in the US is expected to reach US$ 980 Mn, equated to nearly 34% of the global projected revenue.

“The progression in root canal technology, along with the procedural breakthroughs is expected to create new growth avenues for several related devices including endodontic devices,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The companies operating in endodontic device market are employing a variety of strategies to remain competitive.

  • In September 2021, Rooter X3000 was unveiled by FKG Dentaire SA, a breakthrough in endodontics. Beginning only with four FKG presets: XP-endo Retreatment, XP-endo Treatment, R-Motion and RACE EVO, adaptability is at its core. Endodontists save time by relying on the manufacturer's established instructions for every file type.

  • In November 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent brought the Internet of Things (IoT) to the modern dental laboratory, With the introduction of its new series of Programat furnaces. The latest generation of press and ceramic furnaces have smart IoT capabilities, providing comfort and reliability to dental specialists

  • In October 2020, Ultradent Products, Inc., a premier inventor and manufacturer of high-tech dental materials, introduced the Umbrella soft tissue retractor to physicians. The Umbrella retractor was created with ease of use and patient comfort in mind. A practitioner simply moves the 2 sections together, puts them in the treatment area, and the Umbrella retractor opens up.

To learn more about Endodontic Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7188

Market Segments Covered in Endodontic Devices Market Analysis

  • By Type :

    • Instruments

      • Apex Locators

      • Endodontic Motors

      • Endodontic Scalers

      • Handpieces

      • Endodontic Lasers

      • Machine Assisted Obturation Systems

      • Other Instruments

    • Endodontic Consumables

      • Access Preparation

      • Shaping and Cleaning

      • Obturation

  • By End User :

    • Dental Hospitals

    • Dental Clinics

    • Dental Academic and Research Institutes

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Endodontic Devices Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

Revenue of Endodontic Devices Market from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

The Endodontic Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the coming ten years.

  • The Endodontic Devices Market reached a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that Endodontic Devices Market revenue will grow 1.8X from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

  • Among endodontic device types, instruments category grew at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2017-2021 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

  • Among end users, over 45% of the market revenue was concentrated to dental clinics, through which the market is projected to raise around US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032.

Together U.S., Germany and China constituted nearly 50% share of endodontic device market in 2021.

Regional Analysis - Endodontic Devices Market

  • North America is projected to remain the most important endodontic device sales hotspot throughout the analysis period with a market share of over 35%.

  • Endodontic devices market in China was held at over US $ 140 Mn in 2021, which it reach with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2017-2021.

  • The endodontic devices market in China is projected to experience an absolute $ opportunity of over US$ 135 Mn during 2022-2032.

  • The Asian Pacific Endodontic Confederation (APEC) is a non-profit organization that promotes endodontics throughout Asia and the Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic had both beneficial and negative consequences for key corporations globally. The dental equipment industry also faced significant challenges and roadblocks towards. During the second phase of the pandemic, a large number of dental events and appointments were cancelled.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at
Key Points Covered in Endodontic Devices Market Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)

  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Market Share Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact on Endodontic Devices Market and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Market Outlook of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment - Global sales of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market in 2021 was held at US$ 2.6 Bn. With 10.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Dental laboratories - The impact of COVID-19 on dental laboratories market was not much seen. Despite the heavy blows to almost all the industries, the dental laboratories industry continued to grow positively at a rate of 5.4% over the last year.

Revenue of Clear Aligners from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032 - The constant surge in urbanization is propelling the demand for various commodities which is consequently driving the need for logistics. Owing to this, Clear Aligners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% over the coming 10 years.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


