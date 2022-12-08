U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,608.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,490.00
    -19.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.46
    +0.45 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9250
    +0.4010 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.69
    -196.35 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.22
    -7.81 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,545.92
    -140.48 (-0.51%)
     

Preserve the same cultural context | Hit it off at first sight! Youth in China look for treasure on the same screen

·2 min read

NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palace Museum, which has gone through ancient and modern times, carries on a cultural context. On December 8, Modern Express, a well-known Chinese media, released a video (https://youtu.be/M3jKEEa75qo). This early winter, three young people from Beijing, Hong Kong and Taiwan came to the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Taipei Palace Museum to look for treasures, starting a dialogue with national treasures.

Preserve the same cultural context
Preserve the same cultural context

Under the sunshine, the Palace Museum in Beijing ushers in the most beautiful season. The carved beams and painted buildings, golden tiles and red walls are amazing. This is the largest museum in China and home to more than 1.8 million pieces (sets) of objects. The picture Riverside Scene at Qingming Festival, Lotus and Crane Rectangular Pots, the Gold Inlaid Jewel Eared Stove with a Crown...... Behind each cultural relic is the unique charm of history. Wang Yawei, a Beijing girl, is watching carefully, fascinated by these cultural relics.

"It's really fun." At the Hong Kong Palace Museum facing the sea, Alan Yu, a Hong Kong youngster, is interacting with the Eight Horses. This painting by Lang Shining, a court painter in the Qing Dynasty, has long been known around the world.

The original is kept in the Palace Museum in Beijing. Hong Kong's image designers, with the help of technology and ingenuity, moved it to a big screen. By combining modern technology and traditional culture, this piece of cultural relic becomes alive.

The Jadeite Cabbage, Meat-shaped Stone, and Ding cauldron of Duke Mao are the three most popular treasures of the Taipei Palace Museum. Which do you like best? Liao Jiancheng, a youngster from Taiwan, said that cultural and creative products based on these cultural relics were favored by young people. Behind this popularity is cultural identity and belonging.

Cultural relics are of the same origin, and the three places are connected by blood. The Chinese cultural context spans across time and space.

From history to the future, we pass on culture and continue the cultural context. "We hit it off at first sight." This is the common voice of youth in China.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preserve-the-same-cultural-context--hit-it-off-at-first-sight-youth-in-china-look-for-treasure-on-the-same-screen-301697895.html

SOURCE Modern Express

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I just won Art Basel’: Famous DJ’s bank balance on display at ATM exhibit in Miami

    Diplo was the king of Art Basel, temporarily.

  • Bitcoin Falls. Crypto Traders Still Hope the Worst Is Over After FTX’s Collapse.

    As the industry faces existential questions about the role of centralized players in the space, crypto markets are facing down gloom of historic proportions.

  • On Holding's Strong Brand Momentum Gets The Likes Of This Analyst

    Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of On Holdings AG (NYSE: ONON) with a price target of $30.00. The company noted it had seen a good holiday season so far in footwear with full-price sales. The recent 2-for-1 apparel promotion it ran online was limited and used as an activation to drive customers to the site and clear some out-of-season products. Looking to 2023, Spring orders from wholesale accounts reflect continued strong growth sup

  • Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Decline Premarket On Weak Macro Data, Dismal Projection From Analysts

    China's exports and imports fell sharply in November due to the pandemic resurgence at home and weak global demand, spelling an end to the pandemic-induced boom. November exports declined 8.7% year-on-year to $296 billion after falling 0.3% in October, the SCMP reports. Ding Shuang, chief Greater China economist at Standard Chartered Bank, saw the downturn in Chinese exports continue relatively long as global macros weighed. Shipments to the U.S. tumbled by 25.43% Y/Y in November, while exports

  • Bitcoin Outlook After Slipping Below $17K

    ETC Group CEO Bradley Duke discusses his crypto markets analysis and outlook as bitcoin (BTC) slides below $17,000 amid rate hike concerns and the fallout from troubled crypto exchange FTX.

  • Is It All Over for Energy Bulls?

    Price action continues to reflect investors’ collective ambivalence about what comes next, with Wall Street warning of grim prospects for both stocks and growth in 2023. As Jason De Sena Trennert sees it, the “greatest risk to the economy and markets may be the Fed’s need to tighten more than risk markets anticipate.” That crude oil is probing near-term lows even as China eases some “COVID zero” restrictions is just one point of confusion. Trennert, the founder and CEO of Strategas Securities, joins Andreas Steno Larsen to break down what crude oil and other key markets are telling us right now, how inflation will become “sticky,” and why the Federal Reserve will have to go higher for longer. We want to hear from you too – please share your questions, comments, and suggestions! Editor’s Note: Our live chat feature remains unavailable as we upgrade our video player technology. We apologize for the temporary loss of function. But we assure you the upgrade will more than justify the wait. In the meantime, we will be monitoring the comments section. So, in addition to conversing with your fellow community members, please share your questions there.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is probably having another awful holiday season: Analyst

    It looks like Bed Bath & Bust this holiday season.

  • EV Maker VinFast Plans U.S. IPO. Here Are 7 Things to Know About the Tesla Competitor.

    Another electric-vehicle startup plans to challenge Tesla and other auto makers for a piece of the growing EV pie. The VF8 and VF9 SUVs are two of the models VinFast plans to sell in the U.S. As of the end of September, VinFast said it has reservations of 58,000 for VF8 and VF9 SUVs combined.

  • This chart shows how companies have gone quieter on crypto

    As cryptocurrency prices have dropped off this year, companies that were once keen to talk up their involvement with digital assets have gotten quieter about those efforts.

  • Inflation won’t bail out taxpayers from the rising burden of federal debt

    Debt-service costs will consume a greater and greater share of the federal budget as low-interest debt rolls over and resets at higher rates.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • AutoZone Stock Skids After Earnings Beat As Inflation Boosts Inventory

    AutoZone reported earnings and revenue growth to start fiscal year 2023, even as used car prices are beginning to come down.

  • Electric-vehicle maker VinFast Auto files for U.S. IPO

    VinFast Auto VFS is a mobility platform focused on designing and manufacturing electric vehicles, electric scooters and electric buses,

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether weaken; Dogecoin leads slump across top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Dogecoin leading declines across top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies

  • Costco CEO weighs in on the great recession debate

    Costco, the Yahoo Finance Company of the Year, has had a great 2022. But what will 2023 hold as economic growth slows?

  • Vayner3 President on Connecting Traditional Brands with Web3

    Vayner3, the Web3 arm of Gary Vaynerchuk's VaynerMedia, is onboarding mainstream companies like KFC and Crocs into the world of Web3. Vayner3 president Avery Akkineni, who also made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, joins "The Hash" to discuss the corporate appetite for Web3 and how the space could evolve in the wake of the recent crypto contagion.

  • Macy’s Inc.’s CFO on How It Is Modernizing

    Adrian Mitchell discusses Macy's new digital marketplace, pricing science and the holiday positioning.

  • Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

    The former wonder boy could be behind bars for the rest of his life, according to U.S. federal sentencing guidelines.

  • Is the travel boom fading? Analysts are getting more skeptical about 2023.

    Even as airline executives crank up their enthusiasm about the travel rebound to maximum volume, analysts see cracks elsewhere in the industry.

  • Barclays names Currie as chief operating officer in management reshuffle

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays said it had appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby, in a management reshuffle by Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan. Currie had headed the lender's consumer banking and payments business, and will be replaced in that role by Vim Maru, who joins from Lloyds Banking Group. The move elevates an executive from the bank's consumer business to one of its most powerful roles, at an inflection point in the long-running debate over resource allocation between that business and Barclays' glitzier but riskier investment bank.