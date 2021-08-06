The Preserve Sporting Club Announces Opening Of Hilltop Lodge

Premier Luxury Estate Unveils New Hilltop Suites, OH! Spa And Wellness Amenities Inspired by Nature

RICHMOND, R.I., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, the most amenity-rich sporting club in the country and the premier estate for outdoor enthusiasts, officially opened New England's newest luxury accommodations and wellness destination, The Hilltop Lodge at the Preserve.

The Hilltop Lodge at the Preserve is one of the most anticipated luxury hotel openings this year and features 18 suite-style accommodations, an expansive OH! Spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and a fully equipped fitness center.

Hilltop Lodge is centrally located on the 3,500-acre estate, overlooking breathtaking woodland views from one of the highest elevations on property. The accommodations include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom signature suites, designed to provide a luxurious respite amongst nature. Stylish interiors include open floorplans, handsome fireplaces, inviting living rooms, plus gourmet kitchens and spa-like bathrooms to create an unparalleled retreat for relaxing and entertaining.

In addition to its luxurious accommodations, Hilltop Lodge is home to the new 12,000 square foot OH! Spa at the Preserve, a sister spa to Ocean House's acclaimed 5-Forbes-star OH! Spa in Watch Hill. OH! Spa at The Preserve is inspired by elements of the surrounding woodlands, incorporating indigenous ingredients including herbs into the seasonally changing spa menu. The spa is complemented by a state-of-the-art fitness center and White Birch Café, serving healthy and convenient items for guests while overlooking the outdoor infinity pool.

As part of the opening, Preserve's Chairman Paul Mihailides announced a $25,000 contribution to Special Olympics, to continue to give those with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and participate in the sharing of skills and friendship with their community, all of which are qualities that resonate with the ethos of the Preserve.

"Special Olympics have been a valuable partner to us following the collaborative event we hosted at the Preserve last year," said Paul Mihailides, owner and chairman of Preserve Sporting Club. "It's appropriate that we honor this important organization during the unveiling of Hilltop Lodge, which will enable travelers to immerse themselves in all that the outdoors have to offer. This new and impressive destination provides a luxurious and serene escape for individuals, families and groups who have an appreciation for nature and outdoor pursuits."

Visitors to The Preserve Sporting Club can enjoy a world-class collection of outdoor activities, from fly-fishing on one of the 10 fishing ponds, to golfing on the award-wining 18-hole Par-3 golf course, clay-shooting, mountain biking, rock-climbing, hiking and more. Preserve Sporting Club is part of New England's premier luxury hospitality group, Ocean House Collection, which includes the triple Forbes five-star Ocean House and five-star Weekapaug Inn.

Introductory rates for Hilltop Lodge range from $500 to $4,250/night, depending on size and season. For information, please visit https://preservesportingclub.com/.

About Preserve Sporting Club & Residences

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI, the four-season upscale property offers activities for all ages. Highlights include an 18-hole executive par 3 golf course, tennis on clay and grass courts, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing and kayaking, as well as a rock climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with upland hunting and 19-station, 12-station and two world-renowned heated five-station sporting clay courses. The Range is an underground facility with the longest indoor automated shooting range in the United States, and 3-D archery. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, cozy cabins and Hilltop Lodge, with 18 signature suites and a 12,000 square-foot spa. In the Main Lodge, Double Barrel Kitchen serves seasonal ingredients and specials. Preserve Sporting Club is also home to the internationally acclaimed Maker's Mark Hobbit House and the Safari Tent Experience, featuring Laphroaig Scotch Whiskey. Distinct venues are available for special events, meetings and celebrations. The Preserve's real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For information visit PreserveSportingClub.com or call 844.742.0140.

