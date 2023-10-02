President of Abeona Therapeutics Picks Up 4.1% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vishwas Seshadri, the President of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) recently shelled out US$81k to buy stock, at US$4.07 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Abeona Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Vishwas Seshadri was the biggest purchase of Abeona Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.21. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Abeona Therapeutics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$163k for 41.87k shares. But insiders sold 36.55k shares worth US$149k. Overall, Abeona Therapeutics insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Abeona Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Abeona Therapeutics insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about US$6.1m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Abeona Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Abeona Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Abeona Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Abeona Therapeutics (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

