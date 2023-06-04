President of Alpine Income Property Trust John Albright Buys 145% More Shares \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Albright, the President of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) recently shelled out US$69k to buy stock, at US$16.14 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 145%, which is arguably a good sign.

Alpine Income Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by John Albright is the biggest insider purchase of Alpine Income Property Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$16.16. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Alpine Income Property Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Alpine Income Property Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Alpine Income Property Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.4m worth of Alpine Income Property Trust stock, about 0.5% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alpine Income Property Trust Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Alpine Income Property Trust insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Alpine Income Property Trust (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

