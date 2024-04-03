Jonathan Bornstein, President of Amprius Lab, a subsidiary of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX), has sold 125,983 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $2.38, valuing the sale at approximately $299,938.74.Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) is a company that specializes in the design and manufacture of high-energy lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are used in a variety of applications, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and aerospace. The company's proprietary silicon nanowire anode technology allows for batteries with higher energy density, which is a critical factor in the performance and longevity of lithium-ion batteries.Over the past year, Jonathan Bornstein has sold a total of 1,175,983 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

President of Amprius Lab Jonathan Bornstein Sells 125,983 Shares of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

The market capitalization of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) stands at $209.76 million as of the last trading price on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's trading price on that day reflects the valuation of the company in the stock market.For more detailed information on insider transactions at Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX), interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.SEC Filing

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

