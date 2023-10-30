President Avenue plaza could become an housing complex. What happens to the businesses?

FALL RIVER — The Boardwalk Crossing shopping plaza at President Avenue and Davol Street — home to a senior center and several businesses including historic Al Mac’s Diner — could be demolished and become a 350-unit mixed-use apartment complex if a developer’s plans come to fruition.

Real estate developer 1265 Main of Waltham is proposing to buy the 3.3-acre plaza from current owner Frank Marchione. No timeframe has been set for the sale.

“We’re giving them some time to do some preliminary due diligence," said Marchione in an interview. “The most important part of that … is obtaining the zoning required to do what they intend to do.”

Almac's plaza and construction Monday Oct. 30, 2023.

What a developer wants to do with the President Avenue plaza

On the November agenda before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, 1265 Main is seeking a variance to build a parking garage and a building with retail space and 350 apartments. The variance would waive rules regarding side yard setback, building height, type of use and unit count in a Local Business and Housing Development Overlay District. 1265 Main is also looking for a permit to reduce parking requirements.

According to Fall River's building code, the maximum allowable building height in a Local Business district is 40 feet.

“I think they’re looking at quite a few different options,” Marchione said. “One of the scenarios that I saw was indeed what you see all over the state now — retail on the bottom and apartments up top.”

Almac's plaza and construction Monday Oct. 30, 2023.

What is at the President Avenue plaza now

Marchione and his brother, Nick, purchased the strip mall in 2017 for $2.8 million and invested more in refurbishing it. The Marchiones rehabbed the 40,000 square feet of retail space and the building’s façade, and renamed it from Executive Plaza to Boardwalk Crossing, to tie in with the city’s waterfront development.

The plaza is home to several businesses, including China Star, Yogurt City, Burn Boot Camp, Mint Laundromat and others, and the North End Senior Center.

Behind the plaza and just steps away, across Pearce Street, is Fall River Depot, the city’s new MBTA commuter rail station connecting to Boston.

What happens to the businesses in the plaza if it's sold?

Marchione said 1265 Main has not yet purchased the property nor obtained any variances. He said any possible development would take ample time.

“To be quite honest, if it was sold today, we’re talking a year out," he said.

But if the deal does go through, he said, the current tenants would have to negotiate leases with the new owner.

Representatives from 1265 Main did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Almac's plaza Monday Oct. 30, 2023.

Al Mac's owner: 'We do not intend to leave' spot on President Avenue

The parcel up for sale includes the land on which Al Mac’s Diner sits. Al Mac’s owner Cliff Ponte said he has talked with the potential buyers only briefly so far.

"They have expressed positive words of encouragement for us that they plan on having us part of the development," Ponte said. “We have a long-term lease, and we fully intend to be there for the length of the lease if not longer. The development of the waterfront was one of the main intriguing factors as to why I purchased it in the first place, and I hope that I’m able to see that opportunity through.”

As a diner, the building is, technically, moveable — and has been moved in the past. Once located across Davol Street and slightly north, the diner was moved in 1974 to make way for Bicentennial Park. Ponte said he hasn’t even thought about moving Al Mac’s again.

“Without question, we do not intend to leave the current plaza that we are in,” he said. “Moving the diner wouldn’t be as easy as it was in 1974 because the building is 49 years older and who knows if it will fall apart if we move it.”

