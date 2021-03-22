U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,940.59
    +27.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,731.20
    +103.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,377.54
    +162.34 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.84
    -20.71 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.80
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8250
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,970.24
    -2,675.78 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.93
    -52.52 (-4.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.95 (-2.07%)
     

President Biden will nominate antitrust scholar Lina Khan to the FTC

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

President Joe Biden announced today he intends to nominate Columbia Law School professor Lina Khan to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Khan is considered a leading scholar in the antitrust movement.

In 2017, she published a 24,000-word article in The Yale Law Journal titled "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" that went viral. In it, she argues current US policy and law aren't enough to hold companies like Amazon accountable. More recently, Khan helped the House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee complete its investigation into Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. One of the main conclusions Democrats on the panel concluded was that Congress should consider breaking up tech's biggest players.

Biden's decision to nominate Khan follows his recent appointment of Tim Wu to the White House's National Economic Council. Wu is best known for coining the term net neutrality. Like Khan, he too is a prominent voice on the subject of antitrust law. Together, the appointments suggest the Biden administration plans to regulate Big Tech companies aggressively.

