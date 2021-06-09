U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.07
    +1.81 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,558.34
    -41.48 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,947.64
    +22.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.10
    -7.66 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.75
    -0.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    -0.0270 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4117
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.1420 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,183.94
    +4,033.44 (+12.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.38
    +72.34 (+8.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.01
    -14.08 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.80
    -102.76 (-0.35%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

President Biden revokes Trump orders aimed at TikTok and WeChat

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

President Biden has just undone some of former President Trump's efforts to take down TikTok and WeChat. As the Wall Street Journal reports, Biden has revoked executive Trump orders that would have banned TikTok and WeChat downloads, among other restrictions. Those had already been blocked through injunctions, but they're now off the table with the sitting President's moves.

This doesn't mean either app will avoid scrutiny, however. Biden has signed a new order requiring security reviews of TikTok, WeChat, and other apps developed or supplied by people living under the jurisdiction of a "foreign adversary," including China. The move sets out guidelines for "evidence-based" analysis of apps to determine if their data management practices represent too much of a risk.

TikTok also faces a separate government panel review handling international transactions.

Trump issued the first two orders in August 2020. The crackdown against TikTok in particular was ostensibly due to ongoing worries that it might hand user data to the Chinese government, but critics also noted that it came roughly a month after TikTok users allegedly wrecked Trump's Tulsa rally by making it look like there would be many more attendees than actually came. There were concerns Trump was using the orders as retaliation for being humiliated, even though TikTok itself wasn't responsible.

As it stands, many of Trump's efforts have fallen apart in the months since he lost the 2020 election. On top of injunctions, Trump's attempt to force a sale of TikTok to Oracle and Walmart was put on indefinite hold in February following months of delays. Biden's revocations and new order effectively erase what was left of Trump's TikTok campaign.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden revokes and replaces Trump actions targeting TikTok and WeChat

    President Joe Biden is reducing some uncertainty faced by Chinese tech companies in the United States, erasing parts of the Trump-era legacy. The President signed an executive order revoking actions targeting TikTok and WeChat put forward by former President Donald Trump, according to a statement released by the White House on Wednesday. Instead, President Biden signed a new order requiring the Commerce Department to review apps with ties to "jurisdiction of foreign adversaries" that may pose national security risks.

  • U.S. revokes Trump executive orders that sought to ban TikTok, WeChat

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday withdrew a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps. The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat both said would effectively block the apps' use in the United States. A separate U.S. national security review of TikTok launched in late 2019 remains ongoing, a White House official said, declining to offer any details.

  • Biden revokes, replaces Trump executive orders on Chinese-owned apps

    President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday on ensuring the security of American user data in regard to foreign-owned apps such as TikTok, revoking and replacing three Trump-era executive orders to impose a more structured "criteria-based decision framework" for potential bans.Driving the news: It's the latest in a series of China-related steps Biden is taking ahead of his first overseas trip to Europe, where curtailing Beijing's abuses will be a top agenda item in meetings with G7 and N

  • Uber's updated app makes it easier for drivers to pick you up

    They'll also be able to choose alternate routes to help complete trips faster.

  • Senate passes competitiveness bill with $52 billion for chip manufacturing

    A bill allocating billions to increase US chip manufacturing and research has passed the Senate in a 68 - 32 vote.

  • Trump feared Democrats would replace Biden with Michelle Obama, book claims

    Fear of replacement by Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama caused ex-president to rein in attacks on Biden in the 2020 election The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender writes that Trump interrupted a White House meeting to ask: ‘How am I losing in the polls to a mental retard?’ Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Donald Trump called Joe Biden a “mental retard” during the 2020 election, a new book says, but was reluctant to attack him too strongly for fear the Democrats would replace him with Hillary

  • Google's Firmina subsea cable will connect the US to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay

    Google is making a big push to improve connectivity in South America with its new Firmina subsea cable. It'll run from the US East Coast to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional connections in Punda del Este, Uruguay and Praia Grande, Brazil.

  • Biden administration drops Trump orders that tried to ban TikTok, WeChat

    The White House has dropped&nbsp;Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat&nbsp;and will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China, officials said Wednesday.

  • Kevin Hart's Quibi show is getting a second season with Roku

    Roku has announced that it has ordered a second season of Kevin Hart's "Die Hart," that will of course be titled "Die Harter."

  • HBO Max update mostly fixes its broken Apple TV app

    HBO Max has updated its Apple TV app to address technical glitches.

  • Harris’ first foreign trip reignites debate over a U.S.-Mexico border visit

    Republicans pounced after the vice president declined to say in a new interview when she would visit the southern border.

  • NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti review: A solid replacement for the 2070 Super

    NVIDIA's RTX 3070 Ti is a solid upgrade for owners of the RTX 2070 Super, but not a huge leap from the 3070.

  • Everything you need to know about 'Battlefield 2042'

    Most importantly? It's not Battlefield V.

  • Motorola reveals yet another Moto G Stylus, this time with 5G

    We weren’t quite sure to make of Motorola’s first Moto G Stylus way back in 2020, but the company was clearly onto something: the subsequent 2021 model quickly became the best-selling phone in its G-series lineup. Maybe that’s why Motorola was so keen to announce yet another new Moto G Stylus today. The new Moto G Stylus 5G will set you back $400 when it goes on sale on June 14th, and we went hands-on to see if it has the chops to compete with a new wave of affordable 5G devices.

  • Lordstown Motors warns it doesn't have enough cash to produce electric trucks

    Lordstown Motors will need additional funding to get its electric pickup on the market.

  • Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series starts streaming this fall

    3, 2, 1, let's jam.

  • Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

    A Pennsylvania man was charged Tuesday with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump's brother and youngest son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating thousands of dollars to what prosecutors described as a phony political organization. Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court to face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors said Hall spent contributions on personal expenses after soliciting donations to his non-existent political affinity organization.

  • Joel Embiid is carrying the weight of the 76ers on his injured knee

    Every time 7-foot Joel Embiid hits the floor, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers have to hold their breath.

  • America Is Driving the Global Economy. When Does That Become a Problem?

    The United States, with its aggressive pandemic aid measures and rapid vaccine rollout, is propelling the world economy, acting as a source of demand in all corners of the globe. The government has been spending billions, creating booming demand in the United States. As new trade data shows, though, a meaningful share of this money is leaking overseas and going toward imported goods, in what economists call “fiscal leakage.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Ultimately,

  • Sidney Powell Just ‘Eviscerated’ Her Own Legal Defense, Experts Say

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via GettySidney Powell lost the plot.To protect herself from a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit, the Trumpist lawyer was supposed to stick to her wacky opinions that a voting technology company somehow stole the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and not try to present the conspiracy theory as a matter of fact.But she couldn’t help herself. And now, legal experts tell The Daily Beast, she may be in even more serious trouble.Powell drew nationwide attention last mont