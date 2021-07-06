U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,343.54
    -8.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.37
    -208.98 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,663.64
    +24.32 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.50
    -31.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    +0.45 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    -0.0610 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    -0.3210 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,977.45
    -74.65 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.13
    -8.21 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.88
    -64.03 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

President Biden will order the FTC to draft 'right to repair' rules

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

After years of advocacy work, the right to repair movement in the US could soon see a significant breakthrough. According to Bloomberg, President Joe Biden will “in the coming days” direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to draft new regulations to empower consumers to repair their devices on their own and at independent shops.

While there aren’t many details on the executive order just yet, it will reportedly mention phone companies as a possible target of regulation. However, farmers are expected be the primary beneficiary. During Tuesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the order would give them "the right to repair their own equipment how they like.” White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Friday that the order is broadly designed to drive “greater competition in the economy, in service of lower prices for American families and higher wages for American workers.”

Over the years, states across the US have tried to pass right to repair legislation. However, companies like Caterpillar, John Deere, and Apple have consistently lobbied against those efforts, claiming they would put consumers at risk by compromising the security and safety of their devices. And to date, no state has passed legislation that makes it easier for consumers to repair their products independently. As Motherboard notes, Biden’s order will mark the first time a president has weighed in on the issue.

"Big tech has been taking advantage of consumers for too long, at the expense of local small businesses. We're very encouraged that the Biden administration is planning to use the rulemaking power of the FTC to restore competition," a spokesperson for iFixit told Engadget when we reached out to the company to ask about the order. 

The move comes as support for the right to repair movement builds in other parts of the world. In 2020, the European Commission said it would introduce legislation to push manufacturers to create products that are easier to repair and reuse. That same year, the European Parliament voted to direct the Commission to develop and introduce a mandatory labeling system that assigns a reparability score to products.

We’ve reached out to the Consumer Technology Association, which represents electronics manufacturers, for comment. 

Update 6:00PM ET: Added comment from iFixit.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden plans executive order aimed at big agribusiness

    The Biden administration is moving forward with new rules targeting what it sees as unfair practices in the agribusiness industry as part of an executive order on competition.

  • Biden seeks to lift limits on farmer deals with meat processors, tractor makers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden wants to give U.S. farmers more power in negotiating the sale of livestock to big processors and in deciding who repairs their tractors, the White House said on Tuesday. The executive order, expected within days, will also address such competitive issues as delayed airline baggage, cellphone company practices and Pentagon contracts, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. The order would encourage the Federal Trade Commission to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to prevent tractor owners from using independent repair shops or repairing their own equipment.

  • DOD cancels $10 billion JEDI contract at center of Microsoft and Amazon feud

    The Department of Defense is canceling its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract.

  • Audacity owner will revise its privacy policy following spyware concerns

    Muse Group says it won't sell the 'very limited' user data it will collect.

  • Biden Sets Up Tech Showdown With ‘Right-to-Repair’ Rules for FTC

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will direct the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules aimed at stopping manufacturers from limiting consumers’ ability to repair products at independent shops or on their own, a person familiar with the plan said.While the agency will ultimately decide the size and scope of the order, the presidential right-to-repair directive is expected to mention mobile phone manufacturers and Department of Defense contractors as possible areas for regulation. Tec

  • Twitter wants your help developing new privacy features

    Twitter showed off several concept features that could give users more control over their privacy settings.

  • Sony's neck speakers are back and now they're for remote workers

    The SRS-NB10 is a $150 neckband speaker Sony designed with remote workers in mind.

  • Post-pandemic gas revival may threaten climate change targets

    The International Energy Agency has warned that a post-pandemic revival in gas use could threaten climate change goals.

  • Audacity sparks uproar over new data collection policy

    Some users are calling the audio-editing app 'spyware.'

  • A nanofiber membrane could help solve the drinking water crisis

    Researchers from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology have created a nanofiber membrane that can desalinate water for up to a month.

  • Black farmers say Biden’s efforts to address racial discrimination isn’t enough

    “I don’t even know if USDA understands how rampant the issues are in 2021 in these small, local county offices.” Black farmers appear not to be fully confident in the Biden administration’s efforts to fix the decades-long bias they face through Agriculture Department programs. As previously reported by theGrio, according to The Washington Post, “Black farmers in America have lost more than 12 million acres of farmland over the past century, a result of what agricultural experts and advocates for Black farmers say is a combination of systemic racism, biased government policy and social and business practices that have denied Black Americans equitable access to markets.”

  • Roblox deal with Sony will create (legal) in-game music experiences

    Roblox has struck a deal with Sony Music to create official music experiences in the game platform — and possibly thwart a lawsuit in the process.

  • Batters in the Home Run Derby will livestream using 5G helmet cameras

    T-Mobile is giving Home Run Derby batters 5G cameras to let you watch the MLB competition from the players' point of view.

  • U.S. extends Temporary Protected Status for Yemeni immigrants

    The U.S. government on Tuesday extended Yemeni eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants already in the United States who cannot safely return to their home countries. The renewed designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will allow approximately 1,700 Yemenis to keep their status through March 3, 2023, and allows an estimated 480 additional Yemenis to apply, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Yemen continues to experience worsening humanitarian and economic conditions that prevent individuals from safely returning to their homes,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

  • Suu Kyi's lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

    Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi argued strongly Tuesday against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures. Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges, including an allegation that she illegally imported walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use and used the radios without a license, and violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on two occasions during the 2020 election campaign. The military took power in February after ousting Suu Kyi’s elected government and arresting her and other top officials in her government and National League for Democracy party, which was about to begin a second five-year term in office after a landslide election victory last November.

  • Russia's Sergey Lavrov 'very worried' about terror threats from Afghanistan despite past calls for US withdrawal

    Islamic State militants are “actively acquiring territory” in northern Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces withdraw, Russia’s top diplomat complained.

  • When will COVID-19 be over? Ontario's top doctor says 'clock is ticking' to get vaccinated, use 'our ticket out of this pandemic'

    Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, stressed the importance of everyone in the province receiving a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, as most recent cases are in individuals who have not been vaccinated yet.

  • Netflix picks up rights for a documentary on the 'Tinder Swindler'

    Netflix has purchased a documentary on the "Tinder Swindler," who tricked women he met on the dating app into giving him millions of dollars.

  • Iowa man facing gun charges as CPD says rifle found in lakefront hotel

    An Iowa man has been charged after Chicago police said he had a rifle inside a hotel room along the lakefront on the Fourth of July.

  • Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest

    A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers.