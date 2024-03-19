President Biden: Tennessee Volkswagen workers 'should have a voice' amid union election filing

Auto workers at a Chattanooga Volkswagen plant filed for a union election, just 100 days after announcing their public campaign.

"As one of the world's largest automakers, many Volkswagen plants internationally are unionized," according to a Monday statement from President Joe Biden. "As the most pro-union president in American history, I believe American workers, too, should have a voice at work. The decision whether to join a union belongs to the workers."

The company's only U.S. plant, which broke ground in 2009, has 4,100 union eligible workers, according to VW.

The union drive is one of several after successful contract negotiations with Ford, GM and Stellantis last fall.

“Today, we are one step closer to making a good job at Volkswagen into a great career,” Isaac Meadows, a production team member in assembly said in a statement. “Right now, we miss time with our families because so much of our paid-time-off is burned up during the summer and winter shutdowns. We shouldn’t have to choose between our family and our job. By winning our union and a real voice at Volkswagen, we can negotiate for more time with our families.”

The union collected signatures for union cards earlier this year, although the union has been quietly organizing at the plant since a failed unionization drive in 2019 when there were accusations of intimidation and interference in the election. A union effort also failed in 2014. In both cases, politicians vocally opposed the efforts.

“I come from a UAW family, so I’ve seen how having our union enables us to make life better on the job and off,” Yolanda Peoples, a production team member in assembly, said. “When we win our union, we’ll be able to bargain for a safer workplace, so people can stay on the job and the company can benefit from our experience. When my father retired as a UAW member, he had something to fall back on. VW workers deserve the same.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Biden comments as Tennessee Volkswagen workers file for union election