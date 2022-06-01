President of Bluestone Bank Meg McIsaac Elected to Massachusetts Bankers Association

With over 30 Years in the Banking Industry, McIsaac Will Serve as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors

RAYNHAM, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank is pleased to announce that President Meg McIsaac has officially been elected as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA). Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only Association representing FDIC-insured community, regional and nationwide banks, serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth. The group that represents roughly 125 banks puts strong value in the consumer, a quality that Bluestone Bank embodies as a true community bank.

"As a dynamic industry, it is essential that the MBA have perspectives of banking leaders like Meg McIsaac," said MBA's President and CEO, Kathleen Murphy. "She provides expertise and experience that enables us to achieve our priorities of exceptional advocacy representation on Beacon Hill and in Washington, DC; high quality and timely training and education for professionals in the banking industry and communications and services that help strengthen our members. The market knowledge that Meg brings enables the Association to anticipate and respond to emerging banking needs and trends that help our members as they serve a very large consumer and business footprint across the Commonwealth."

Having worked at both large commercial banks and local banks for more than three decades, McIsaac strongly values her involvement in the community. Over the years she has volunteered on several nonprofit boards and currently serves as a Board Trustee for the South Shore Health Foundation and the Sturdy Memorial Foundation.

"It is an honor to be elected Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association," said McIsaac. "Our team at Bluestone Bank and fellow members of the Association are deeply committed to improving and innovating to ensure our customers have access to the best financial services available. I look forward to my continued work with this talented board to advance the mission of the MBA and increase the positive impact banking brings to the Commonwealth."

About Bluestone Bank:

Bluestone Bank, with $1.3 billion in assets, is a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services, and financial planning services through its Bluestone Wealth and Trust division. The bank has 12 banking offices and 2 loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts with branches in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater. Visit bluestone.bank for more information. Bluestone Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). Bluestone Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.

The Massachusetts Bankers Association represents 120 commercial, savings, cooperative, and federal savings banks and savings and loan associations which hold nearly $579 billion in deposits in over 2,000 banking locations in Massachusetts. Member banks employ 72,000 professionals across the Commonwealth and in New England and collectively contribute more than $105 million annually to social agencies and charitable organizations in communities throughout Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.massbankers.org.

