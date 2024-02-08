President & CEO HOLZGREFE FREDERICK J III Sells 7,500 Shares of Saia Inc (SAIA)

According to a recent SEC filing, President & CEO HOLZGREFE FREDERICK J III has sold 7,500 shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), a leading transportation company that provides a variety of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The transaction occurred on February 6, 2024, and was executed at a stock price of $533.46 per share.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,088 shares of Saia Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Saia Inc's market cap stands at $14.23 billion, reflecting the company's substantial size within the transportation industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 40.39, which is above both the industry median of 13.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current trading price of $533.46, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $337.20, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58. This indicates that Saia Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders at Saia Inc over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the disparity between the current stock price and the estimated intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued at present.

