President and CEO Todd Harris Sells 100,000 Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA)

On February 5, 2024, Todd Harris, President and CEO of Tyra Biosciences Inc, executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicine for patients with cancer. The company's proprietary platform, SNP, is designed to analyze and predict how mutations in cancer cells can lead to abnormal growth and survival. Tyra Biosciences leverages this platform to create therapies that are tailored to target these specific mutations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 252,175 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale of 100,000 shares is part of this ongoing pattern of insider transactions.

The insider transaction history for Tyra Biosciences Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc were trading at $16.56 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $774.627 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trades.

