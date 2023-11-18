President of CommScope Holding Company Picks Up 17% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) should definitely note that the President, Charles Treadway, recently paid US$1.63 per share to buy US$250k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company

Notably, that recent purchase by Charles Treadway is the biggest insider purchase of CommScope Holding Company shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.90. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While CommScope Holding Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$2.87 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does CommScope Holding Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that CommScope Holding Company insiders own about US$9.3m worth of shares (which is 2.6% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CommScope Holding Company Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that CommScope Holding Company insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for CommScope Holding Company (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

