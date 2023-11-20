President & COO of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Picks Up 7.5% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Shannon, the President & COO of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) recently shelled out US$50k to buy stock, at US$1.64 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 7.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by John Shannon is the biggest insider purchase of Xeris Biopharma Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$1.77 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Xeris Biopharma Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Xeris Biopharma Holdings insiders own about US$7.2m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Xeris Biopharma Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Xeris Biopharma Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings.

