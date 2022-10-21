President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Headline Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence Dinner

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Democratic Party convenes its 3rd Annual Independence Dinner on Friday, October 28, 2022, hosted by Chairman Sharif Street.

The Independence Dinner will rally and mobilize supporters as we approach one of the most critical elections of our time. Speakers will include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, candidate for lieutenant governor, Austin Davis, our candidate for the U.S. Senate representing Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, and many more.

The Independence Dinner will be held on October 28, 2022, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1201 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Doors open at 5 pm.

Tickets are available at padems.com

About the Pennsylvania Democratic Party:

The Democratic Party in Pennsylvania is the largest political party in the state. The key issues for the party include affordable healthcare, jobs and wages, support for workers and unions, fairer taxes, strong public education, retirement security, civil rights, environmental protection, marijuana legalization, and criminal justice reform. History was made on Saturday, June 18, 2022, when the Democrat Pennsylvania State Committee voted to elect Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street, who served as the Vice-Chair for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party for four years – as the first African American Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

