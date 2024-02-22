President of Lantronix Saleel Awsare Buys More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Saleel Awsare, the President of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) recently shelled out US$78k to buy stock, at US$3.91 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Lantronix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Saleel Awsare was the biggest purchase of Lantronix shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$4.07 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Lantronix insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Lantronix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.3% of Lantronix shares, worth about US$6.6m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lantronix Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lantronix stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lantronix. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lantronix you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

