President of Mercury Systems Picks Up 16% More Stock

Those following along with Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Ballhaus, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.5m on stock at an average price of US$37.57. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 16%, which is definitely great to see.

Mercury Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Ballhaus is the biggest insider purchase of Mercury Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$38.67. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Mercury Systems insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 64.18k shares worth US$2.4m. On the other hand they divested 33.75k shares, for US$1.7m. In total, Mercury Systems insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Mercury Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.4% of Mercury Systems shares, worth about US$76m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mercury Systems Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Mercury Systems shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Mercury Systems.

