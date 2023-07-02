President of ONEOK Picks Up 141% More Stock

Those following along with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Pierce Norton, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.5m on stock at an average price of US$60.96. That purchase boosted their holding by 141%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

ONEOK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Pierce Norton was the biggest purchase of ONEOK shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$61.72 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months ONEOK insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does ONEOK Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that ONEOK insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$189m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ONEOK Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about ONEOK. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for ONEOK (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

