President of RenaissanceRe Holdings Kevin O'Donnell Buys 4.6% More Shares \

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Kevin O'Donnell, recently bought a whopping US$2.5m worth of stock, at a price of US$192. While that only increased their holding size by 4.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kevin O'Donnell was the biggest purchase of RenaissanceRe Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$189. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.52k shares for US$3.5m. But they sold 2.37k shares for US$480k. Overall, RenaissanceRe Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$170. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. RenaissanceRe Holdings insiders own about US$169m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The RenaissanceRe Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest RenaissanceRe Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for RenaissanceRe Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

