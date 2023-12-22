President of Tricon Residential Gary Berman Buys 2.6% More Shares

Potential Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Gary Berman, recently bought CA$509k worth of stock, paying CA$11.89 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Tricon Residential Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gary Berman was the biggest purchase of Tricon Residential shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$11.95 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Tricon Residential insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Tricon Residential insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:TCN Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tricon Residential insiders own about CA$92m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tricon Residential Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Tricon Residential shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Tricon Residential (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

