President of VersaBank Picks Up 2.4% More Stock

Potential VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) shareholders may wish to note that the President, David Taylor, recently bought CA$395k worth of stock, paying CA$13.43 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

VersaBank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Taylor was the biggest purchase of VersaBank shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$13.66). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

VersaBank insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about CA$10.75. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of VersaBank

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of VersaBank shares, worth about CA$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The VersaBank Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in VersaBank shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for VersaBank.

