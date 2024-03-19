With presidential nominees certain, Illinois candidates make final push and hope against early indications of low voter turnout

CHICAGO — Republican and Democratic voters go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for their November general picks for public office, including putting their imprimatur on each party’s designated White House nominees — Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

Polls open across the state at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Central time. At stake in each party are votes for president as well as pledged national convention nominating delegates — although the outcome is a fait accompli. Primaries held a week ago gave Biden and Trump more than enough delegates to win their party nominations at their national conventions this summer.

With no statewide races up for election this year, the undercard is the story of the 2024 primary as voters will be deciding November matchups for the U.S. House, all 118 seats in the Illinois House, 23 of the 59 seats in the Illinois Senate, selected county offices, including Cook County state’s attorney and circuit clerk, as well as circuit judgeships.

The Democratic Party race for state’s attorney between former prosecutor and government official Clayton Harris III and former prosecutor and retired Appellate Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke has caught much of the attention.

Both are seeking to replace outgoing Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who hadn’t publicly endorsed either candidate. But over the weekend Foxx took to her private Instagram account to share a picture of herself with her two adult daughters at the polls.

“We are Team Clayton Harris! We can’t afford to go back to the past,” read the post, which the Chicago Tribune obtained screenshots of from separate followers. “Don’t sleep on this race. Vote like our lives depend on it!”

Foxx’s comments weren’t a major surprise. Harris was endorsed by Foxx’s political mentor, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and backed by the Cook County Democratic Party that Preckwinkle heads.

Still, the primary has functioned as a referendum on Foxx’s two-term tenure and her backing of Harris comes as her political popularity has waned and her legacy is mixed. While she has been praised by some for helping reform major problems in the office with race and justice, others have criticized her for not being tough enough on defendants and lowering prosecutors’ morale. She also was blamed for shootings and homicides that surged during the pandemic. While statistics show those crimes have gone down since the pandemic, carjackings and thefts remain high, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

Foxx told the Tribune a “surprising” number of friends and family had asked who she was voting for. She is supporting Harris because it is “critically important” to aggressively continue the office’s work reversing wrongful convictions and “admit when we got it wrong.”

Harris campaign manager Alaina Hampton said Harris was “proud to have a broad coalition of supporters who believe the urgent work of criminal justice reform must continue.” O’Neill Burke has touted her decades of court experience both behind and in front of the bench, arguing the most effective way to “change criminal behavior is by enforcing the law.” Among her pledges is for arrestees to be held without bond “each and every time” they are found with an assault weapon, threaten anyone with a weapon or are involved in violent crime.

Chicago voters also will decide the fate of the “Bring Chicago Home” initiative, a signature referendum question backed heavily by Mayor Brandon Johnson that would give the City Council authority to increase the city’s real estate transfer tax on high-end sales, primarily involving commercial and larger residential properties. As part of the proposal, sales on properties for less than $1 million would see a slightly reduced tax rate, while all properties sold for more than $1 million would see the transfer tax increase. Supporters estimate the hike will generate $100 million, which city officials have said would be used to pay for housing and wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness.

“I just hope people get out to vote. I know it’s an important day,” Gov J.B. Pritzker, who isn’t up for election this year, told reporters. “I’m always afraid that people either forget that it’s Election Day, because they’re not reading everything that you’re putting out, or they’re just busy in their lives, and often too busy.”

The primary also will provide an indicator of the success of the Illinois Republican Party’s embrace of a national strategy to encourage early and mail-in voting. The GOP’s “Bank the Vote” program was launched despite Trump’s dislike of the practice and his false claims that fraudulent mail-in ballots were part of the reason he contends the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Early voting helps save costs for our Republican candidates, especially since our nominees will need resources and funds for the general election,” state GOP Chair Don Tracy said in his weekly memo on Friday. “Our Republican candidates need our most dependable Republican voters to vote early to help save money for their campaigns.”

Illinois Democrats for years have pursued a well organized and successful early vote and vote-by-mail program that’s given them a strategic advantage over Republicans. The state GOP contends that in 2022, Illinois Democrats saved $5.5 million for the general election by banking more early and mail-in votes by Election Day.

(Chicago Tribune’s Olivia Olander and Jeremy Gorner contributed to this story.)

