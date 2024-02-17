Presidents Day deals include sandwich, food and drink specials

Presidents Day isn't just a federal holiday and a good day to buy a television. It's a good time to get a break on lunch or dinner.

The holiday originates from George Washington's Birthday (Feb. 22) becoming a federal holiday in January 1879. Celebration of our first president's birthday moved to the third Monday of February under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, passed in June 1968. With the date often approaching that of Abraham Lincoln's birthday (Feb. 12), marketers and advertisers began promoting Presidents Day sales and events.

The Mount Vernon website suggests readers contact their congressional representatives and ask them to bring back Feb. 22 as Washington's Birthday. And Lincoln deserves his own date, too, because of his guidance of the U.S. through the Civil War and issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian and professor at Rice University in Houston, told USA TODAY in 2022.

Meanwhile, you can try to find a bargain. If you're not in need of a new TV, maybe you need cookware, or a home appliance such as a refrigerator or microwave.

If you just want a meal, a snack or maybe want to add to your wine supply, here's some deals.

Presidents Day deals

Casey's: On Presidents Day, buy any large pizza and get $3 Breadsticks (promo code: STICKS). Also buy one large single topping pizza and get another one for half price (promo code: BOGO).

Chevys Fresh Mex: All day, you can get $3 on-the-rocks House Margaritas or $5 on-the-rocks Cadillac Margaritas (regular and fruit flavored) in the dining room or cantina. (Offer is not valid for to-go orders, online orders, or delivery).

El Torito : $3 House Margaritas (on-the-rocks or frozen) or $5 Cadillac Margaritas (regular and fruit flavored) are available all day long in the dining room or cantina. (Not valid for to-go orders, online orders, or delivery.)

Firehouse Subs: Do you share a first name with a U.S. president or first lady? You can buy one, get one sandwich free at Firehouse Subs for Presidents Day. The offer includes the sandwich chain's new Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sub.

Gatorade: Get 15% off your order of drink powders and protein powders, Gatorade bottles and other gear through Presidents Day. Use code PREZDAY15 at checkout.

Main Event: Buy a $20 game card, get another $20 game card for free through Feb. 19. (Get the coupon on the Main Event website; limit one coupon per guest per visit. Activation fee is not included for new game cards.)

WineExpress: Get up to 70% off wines including American Recordings 2020 Red Blend, Willamette Valley ($11.47, previously $40) and Belle Glos 2014 Pinot Noir, Taylor Lane Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Magnum 1.5L p($147.47, previously $250).

