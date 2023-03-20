U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,130.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,662.00
    +17.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.50
    +13.10 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.29
    -0.45 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.60
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    +0.0390 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    26.13
    +3.14 (+13.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5330
    -0.2700 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,298.35
    +955.46 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.98
    +42.97 (+7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.01
    +34.61 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Presidio Property Trust Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust
·3 min read
Presidio Property Trust

Board of Directors approves cash dividend of $0.022 per share

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / (NASDAQ:SQFT; SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.022 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the first quarter of 2023.

The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2023.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $23.5 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744446/Presidio-Property-Trust-Declares-First-Quarter-2023-Dividend

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • First Republic stock sinks after credit rating slashed by another three notches at S&P

    First Republic Bank's stock sank toward a record low Monday, after the bank's credit rating was slashed further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Credit Suisse, UBS, First Republic, New York Community, and More

    UBS agrees to acquire rival Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion, while shares of First Republic fall sharply after the regional bank’s credit rating was cut again by S&P Global.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Investors punish UBS after Credit Suisse rescue, shares plummet

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in UBS plunged on Monday, heading for their biggest one-day fall since 2008 after its weekend rescue of ailing rival Credit Suisse ignited concerns among investors about the long-term benefits of the deal. UBS, with a hefty backstop from Swiss authorities, agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for just a fraction of its market value in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators. The bank will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • New York Community Bank shares surge and Foot Locker’s stock gains, but First Republic’s stock hit by S&P downgrade

    Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock (NYCB) was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators.  New York Community Bancorp stock was soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said, adding that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Pinduoduo owner's revenue falls short on weak consumer spending

    (Reuters) -PDD Holdings Inc, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, on Monday missed expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as China's post-re-opening consumer recovery remains patchy. U.S.-listed shares of PDD Holdings fell 7% in premarket trading. The group had reported 65% revenue growth in its third- quarter earnings last November.

  • First Republic set to open at an all-time low as U.S. banks get little or no lift from UBS-Credit Suisse tie-up

    First Republic continues slide as U.S. banks fall. UBS and Credit Suisse weigh on banks after megadeal, while analyst ponders fate of bank deposits.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.