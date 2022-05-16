U.S. markets closed

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT, SQFTP) (the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today reported earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All first quarter financial measures referenced herein are unaudited.

"We are pleased to report our first quarter earnings, continuing the strong performance that we saw throughout 2021," said Jack Heilbron, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter of 2022, we collected 92% of total tenant billings, including 100% collections among our retail tenants. And just last week, we took advantage of our cash position, to pay off our loan on our 300 NP office property in Fargo, North Dakota in full, prudently deleveraging where it makes sense. That was our last commercial property loan maturing in 2022, with the next commercial property loan not maturing until the middle of 2024."

"15 office, retail, and industrial leases were signed in the first quarter of 2022, with 7 new tenants and 8 existing tenant renewals," noted Gary Katz, the Company's Chief Investment Officer. "We saw continued leasing demand in the first quarter, in all our geographies, among a variety of tenants, including financial services and wireless tenants."

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company's common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was approximately $(3.8 million), or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.6 million), or $(0.28) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The change in net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders was a result of:

A decrease in interest expense for the first quarter of 2022, after the sale of commercial properties in 2021 and payoff of the Polar Note, and

A gain on sale of real estate of 11 model homes sold in the first quarter of 2022, offset by a small loss on the sale of World Plaza

Offset by the preferred stock Series D dividends totaling approximately $0.5 million in Q1 2022, not experienced in Q1 2021.

A one-time Series A Warrant Divided totaling approximately $2.4 million granted in Q1 2022.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased by approximately $1 million to $(75,167) from $935,725 to the three months ended March 31, 2021, due primarily to the difference in loss (gain) on sale of real estate assets. A reconciliation of FFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited.

Acquisitions and Dispositions for the first quarter of 2022

  • World Plaza, which was sold on March 11, 2022, for approximately $10.0 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $0.3 million.

  • The Company disposed of 11 model homes for approximately $5.6 million and recognized a gain of approximately $1.8 million.

Dispositions during the first quarter of 2021:

  • Waterman Plaza, which was sold on January 28, 2021, for approximately $3.5 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $0.2 million.

  • Garden Gateway, which was sold on February 19, 2021, for approximately $11.2 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $1.4 million.

  • The Company disposed of 12 model homes for approximately $4.9 million and recognized a gain of approximately $0.4 million.

Dividends paid during the first quarter of 2022:

  • During the first quarter of 2022, the Company paid a dividend of $0.105 per share to shareholders of Series A common stock

  • During the first quarter of 2022, the Company paid three dividends in the total amount of $0.586 per share to shareholders of Series D preferred stock

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURFU), which currently holds approximately $140 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The SPAC intends to focus on companies in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space with an aggregate combined enterprise value of approximately $300 million to $1.2 billion. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com

Definitions

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") - The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") - We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash warrant dividends and the amortization of stock-based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the " Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


March 31,

December 31,


2022

2021


(Unaudited)


ASSETS



Real estate assets and lease intangibles:



Land

$

18,065,246

$

21,136,379

Buildings and improvements

114,976,059

119,224,375

Tenant improvements

11,884,924

12,752,518

Lease intangibles

4,110,139

4,110,139

Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost

149,036,368

157,223,411

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(29,468,491

)

(30,589,969

)

Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net

119,567,877

126,633,442

Real estate assets held for sale, net

7,282,326

11,431,494

Real estate assets, net

126,850,203

138,064,936

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

22,494,595

14,702,089

Deferred leasing costs, net

1,115,295

1,348,234

Goodwill

2,423,000

2,423,000

Other assets, net

3,992,267

4,658,504

Investments held in Trust (see Notes 2 & 11)

134,905,182

-

TOTAL ASSETS

$

291,780,542

$

161,196,763

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

88,658,485

$

87,324,319

Mortgage notes payable related to properties held for sale, net

4,180,971

1,535,513

Mortgage notes payable, total net

92,839,456

88,859,832

Note payable, net

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,480,915

4,569,537

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities of SPAC (see Notes 2 & 11)

4,703,232

15,499

Accrued real estate taxes

1,405,957

1,940,913

Dividends payable preferred stock

179,685

179,685

Lease liability, net

68,573

75,547

Below-market leases, net

59,407

73,130

Total liabilities

102,737,225

95,714,143

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9 & 11)

SPAC Class A common stock subject to possible redemption; 13,225,000 shares (at $10.20 per share), net of issuance cost of $6.4 million

128,534,952

-

Equity:

Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 920,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

9,200

9,200

Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 11,795,970 shares and 11,599,720 shares were issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

117,960

115,997

Additional paid-in capital

183,231,322

186,492,012

Dividends and accumulated losses

(133,613,228

)

(130,947,434

)

Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest

49,745,254

55,669,775

Noncontrolling interest

10,763,111

9,812,845

Total equity

60,508,365

65,482,620

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

291,780,542

$

161,196,763

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2022

2021

Revenues:



Rental income

$

4,452,318

$

5,477,223

Fees and other income

120,823

191,531

Total revenue

4,573,141

5,668,754

Costs and expenses:

Rental operating costs

1,583,473

1,838,923

General and administrative

1,583,691

1,537,265

Depreciation and amortization

1,339,225

1,428,934

Impairment of real estate assets

-

300,000

Total costs and expenses

4,506,389

5,105,122

Other income (expense):

Interest expense-mortgage notes

(1,017,713

)

(1,305,021

)

Interest expense - note payable

-

(279,373

)

Interest and other (expense), net

73,605

(32,785

)

Gain on sales of real estate, net

1,522,785

(1,161,328

)

Gain on extinguishment of government debt

-

10,000

Income tax expense

(265,239

)

(50,199

)

Total other income (expense), net

313,438

(2,818,706

)

Net income (loss)

380,190

(2,255,074

)

Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,208,676

)

(406,608

)

Net loss attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders

$

(828,486

)

$

(2,661,682

)

Less: Preferred Stock Series D dividends

(539,056

)

-

Less: Series A Warrant dividend

(2,456,512

)

-

Net loss attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders

$

(3,824,053

)

$

(2,661,682

)


Net loss per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders:

Basic & Diluted

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.28

)


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & diluted

11,773,649

9,508,363

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO
(Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders

$

(3,824,053

)

$

(2,661,682

)

Adjustments:

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,208,676

406,608

Depreciation and amortization

1,339,225

1,428,934

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

(13,722

)

(1,010

)

Impairment of real estate assets

-

300,000

Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate assets

(1,522,785

)

1,161,328

FFO

$

(2,812,660

)

$

634,178

Stock Based Compensation

280,981

301,547


2,456,512

-

Core FFO

$

(75,167

)

$

935,725


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

11,773,649

9,508,363


Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share

$

(0.01

)

$

0.10

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701647/Presidio-Property-Trust-Inc-Announces-Earnings-for-the-First-Quarter-Ended-March-31-2022

