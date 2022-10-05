U.S. markets closed

Presperse Corporation Joins Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association
·2 min read

The supplier of transformational ingredients and breakthrough formula innovations is the latest to join the diverse group of companies collaborating to drive positive impacts for all

Featured Image for Fragrance Creators Association

Featured Image for Fragrance Creators Association
Featured Image for Fragrance Creators Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that Presperse Corporation has joined its membership of more than 60 large, medium, and small businesses spanning the fragrance supply chain, from ingredient suppliers to fragrance houses to consumer product companies. A recognized leader in sustainability, research, green chemistry, and more, Presperse uses its commitment to operational excellence and innovative technology to provide specialty ingredients to formulators of skincare, sun care, hair care, and color cosmetics.

"I have been impressed by the work Fragrance Creators does on behalf of the entire fragrance supply chain," said Joy Atkinson, President and CEO of Presperse. "Since 1981, Presperse has been a trusted partner to beauty brands across the world. We know how important it is to work collaboratively to produce innovative products that are also sustainable. Our values of integrity, respect for people, and leadership align closely with those we have seen at Fragrance Creators. We are on a mission to leave the world more beautiful for people and the planet and are excited to add perfume to that list as well through our work with Farah and the team."

"Joy has been a longtime champion of the fragrance value chain and we are delighted to welcome Presperse as the newest member of our association," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Fragrance Creators is thrilled to grow our membership with values-driven leaders and industry stewards that prioritize science-based policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet. Presperse will be a great addition to our membership as we, together, drive positive impacts for all." 

###

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance — www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org — for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact Information:
Malory Todd
mtodd@fragrancecreators.org

