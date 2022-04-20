U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Press and analyst meeting

Bilia AB
·1 min read
Bilia AB
Bilia AB


On Thursday 28 April 2022, at 08:00 CEST, Bilia’s report for the first quarter 2022 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings via Financial Hearings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

The presentation starts at 13:00 (CEST). To participate, please call in via telephone number or follow the presentation on the web link as below.

Telephone conference:
Call: +46 (0)8 566 426 95

Follow the presentation on the web link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bilia-q1-2022

Gothenburg April 20, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachment


