U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +11.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,866.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.25
    +39.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.30
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.35
    -0.41 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9500
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,820.84
    +639.29 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.67
    +13.80 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Press Brakes Market to Record a CAGR of 5.11%, LVD Co. nv. and Prada Nargesa SL Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A press brake is a machine that is used for bending plates and metal sheets. Sheet metal is clamped in between a matching punch and die to achieve the predetermined bend.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Press Brakes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Press Brakes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Press Brakes Market by Product (hydraulic, hybrid, servo-electric, and others), Application (automotive industry, general machinery, transportation equipment, precision engineering, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the press brakes market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 474.76 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: Increase in demand for CNC press brakes

  • Market Challenge: Increasing number of injuries caused by press brakes

Technavio helps businesses stay up-to-date with the latest key drivers, challenges,
and trends. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By product, the hydraulic segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic press brakes are the most commonly used press brakes. They are designed for continuous industrial production jobs and specialized sheet metal work. These press brakes are safer and less expensive than mechanical press brakes, as they are driven by two synchronized hydraulic cylinders. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as quick retraction, variable speed control, and the capability to reverse the stroke at any time.

APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the press brakes market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

The press brakes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and an increase in product portfolio to compete in the market. ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • LVD Co. nv. - The company offers press brakes such as Euro Pro Series and Genius Plus Series.

  • Prada Nargesa SL - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as BB Blue Bender, PF Press Fast, and PH Press Heavy.

  • SafanDarley BV - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as HG Series, HG ATC Series, HRB ATC Series, and RG M2 Series.

  • Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - The company offers various hydraulic press brakes such as manual press brakes, horizontal press brakes, and vertical press brakes.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Related Reports

Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Brakes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Press Brakes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 474.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ACCURL

  • 11.4 ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A.

  • 11.5 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

  • 11.7 CINCINNATI Inc.

  • 11.8 EUROMAC Spa

  • 11.9 Gasparini Industries Srl

  • 11.10 Mitsubishi Corp.

  • 11.11 Prada Nargesa SL

  • 11.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-brakes-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-11-lvd-co-nv-and-prada-nargesa-sl-among-key-vendors---technavio-301600780.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Obsessing about success makes us unhappy. Surprisingly, so does a focus on passion. There is a healthier way to approach our lives.

    The passion mindset prioritizes happiness, but paradoxically, the more we seek happiness, the more unhappy we become.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. okays first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivery since '21 -sources

    The U.S. government on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021, clearing the way for American Airlines to take possession, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. American Airlines said it expects to receive its first Boeing 787 delivery of the year as early as Wednesday and that the plane will enter commercial service in the coming weeks. Earlier on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it expected Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 in coming days after the manufacturer made inspection and retrofit changes needed to meet certification standards.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.