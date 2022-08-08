Press Brakes Market to Record a CAGR of 5.11%, LVD Co. nv. and Prada Nargesa SL Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A press brake is a machine that is used for bending plates and metal sheets. Sheet metal is clamped in between a matching punch and die to achieve the predetermined bend.
The "Press Brakes Market by Product (hydraulic, hybrid, servo-electric, and others), Application (automotive industry, general machinery, transportation equipment, precision engineering, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the press brakes market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 474.76 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: Increase in demand for CNC press brakes
Market Challenge: Increasing number of injuries caused by press brakes
Technavio helps businesses stay up-to-date with the latest key drivers, challenges,
and trends. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Market Segmentation
By product, the hydraulic segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic press brakes are the most commonly used press brakes. They are designed for continuous industrial production jobs and specialized sheet metal work. These press brakes are safer and less expensive than mechanical press brakes, as they are driven by two synchronized hydraulic cylinders. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as quick retraction, variable speed control, and the capability to reverse the stroke at any time.
APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the press brakes market in APAC.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Vendor Analysis
The press brakes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and an increase in product portfolio to compete in the market. ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
LVD Co. nv. - The company offers press brakes such as Euro Pro Series and Genius Plus Series.
Prada Nargesa SL - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as BB Blue Bender, PF Press Fast, and PH Press Heavy.
SafanDarley BV - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as HG Series, HG ATC Series, HRB ATC Series, and RG M2 Series.
Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - The company offers various hydraulic press brakes such as manual press brakes, horizontal press brakes, and vertical press brakes.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now
Related Reports
Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Industrial Brakes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Press Brakes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.11%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 474.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.54
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Research Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ACCURL
11.4 ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A.
11.5 AMADA Co. Ltd.
11.6 Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC
11.7 CINCINNATI Inc.
11.8 EUROMAC Spa
11.9 Gasparini Industries Srl
11.10 Mitsubishi Corp.
11.11 Prada Nargesa SL
11.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-brakes-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-11-lvd-co-nv-and-prada-nargesa-sl-among-key-vendors---technavio-301600780.html
SOURCE Technavio