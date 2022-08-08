Press Brakes Market to Record a CAGR of 5.11%, LVD Co. nv. and Prada Nargesa SL Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A press brake is a machine that is used for bending plates and metal sheets. Sheet metal is clamped in between a matching punch and die to achieve the predetermined bend.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Press Brakes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Increase in demand for CNC press brakes

Market Challenge: Increasing number of injuries caused by press brakes

Market Segmentation

By product, the hydraulic segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic press brakes are the most commonly used press brakes. They are designed for continuous industrial production jobs and specialized sheet metal work. These press brakes are safer and less expensive than mechanical press brakes, as they are driven by two synchronized hydraulic cylinders. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as quick retraction, variable speed control, and the capability to reverse the stroke at any time.

APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the press brakes market in APAC.

Vendor Analysis

The press brakes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and an increase in product portfolio to compete in the market. ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

LVD Co. nv. - The company offers press brakes such as Euro Pro Series and Genius Plus Series.

Prada Nargesa SL - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as BB Blue Bender, PF Press Fast, and PH Press Heavy.

SafanDarley BV - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as HG Series, HG ATC Series, HRB ATC Series, and RG M2 Series.

Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - The company offers various hydraulic press brakes such as manual press brakes, horizontal press brakes, and vertical press brakes.

Press Brakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 474.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Research Reports

